|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:24 | 10.03.2021
Magna IV Engineering, Leading Power and Automation Solutions Provider, Announces Investment from Copley Equity Partners
Magna IV Engineering, a leading power and automation solutions provider with subsidiaries in Canada, the United States and Chile, announced today that it has received a majority investment from Copley Equity Partners, a private investment firm focused on middle market companies with strong growth opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The investment by Copley, with the support of its current management team, ensures stability for its employee base and positions the Company for significant additional growth.
“Copley was interested in investing in a great company with a great team already in place,” said Kelly Butz, CEO of Magna IV Engineering. “This is the next step in Magna’s evolution, and provides the potential to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Copley’s philosophy of investing back into the business means great things for our future.”
Andy Miller, a Managing Director and Co-Founder of Copley, said, “Kelly and his experienced management team have built an exceptionally strong company, as is evidenced by Magna’s employee culture and long-term customer relationships. We look forward to helping them accelerate growth and accomplish their strategic goals.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer