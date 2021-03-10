19:24 | 10.03.2021

Magna IV Engineering, Leading Power and Automation Solutions Provider, Announces Investment from Copley Equity Partners

Magna IV Engineering, a leading power and automation solutions provider with subsidiaries in Canada, the United States and Chile, announced today that it has received a majority investment from Copley Equity Partners, a private investment firm focused on middle market companies with strong growth opportunities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The investment by Copley, with the support of its current management team, ensures stability for its employee base and positions the Company for significant additional growth. “Copley was interested in investing in a great company with a great team already in place,” said Kelly Butz, CEO of Magna IV Engineering. “This is the next step in Magna’s evolution, and provides the potential to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Copley’s philosophy of investing back into the business means great things for our future.” Andy Miller, a Managing Director and Co-Founder of Copley, said, “Kelly and his experienced management team have built an exceptionally strong company, as is evidenced by Magna’s employee culture and long-term customer relationships. We look forward to helping them accelerate growth and accomplish their strategic goals.”

ABOUT MAGNA IV ENGINEERING

Founded in Edmonton, Canada in 1982, Magna IV Engineering is a NETA accredited power & automation solutions provider, focusing on electrical engineering and technical field services. We design, commission, maintain, and repair power and control systems anywhere electricity is used. While Alberta, Canada is where you can trace our beginnings, our vision is to be the World’s most trusted power & automation solutions provider. www.magnaiv.com

ABOUT COPLEY EQUITY PARTNERS

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005830/en/