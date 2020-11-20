11:01 | 20.11.2020

Magnesia Chrome Bricks: Chemically Bonded, Direct Bonded, Fused Cast, Fused/Rebonded – Global Market Outlook to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Magnesia Chrome Brick – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Magnesia Chrome Brick market accounted for $2.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry and growing demand for high-grade magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry are propelling the market growth. However, monopoly of china over raw material supply is hampering the market growth. Magnesia chromes bricks are generally utilized in cement kilns and non-ferrous furnaces. Magnesite chrome brick consist of magnesium oxide and chromium oxide as the main component, periclase and spinel as most important mineral components of refractory products. Based on the end user, the iron & steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for infrastructure development and mounting command for consumer goods such as automobiles. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the factors such as rapidly growing consumption of Magnesia chrome brick in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea have led to a better command for Magnesia chrome brick in this region. Some of the key players profiled in the Magnesia Chrome Brick Market include Calderys, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd, Gita Refractories, Harbisonwalker International, KT Refractories, Magnezit Group, Mayerton, Minerex India, Qinghua Refractories co. Ltd, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita, RS Kiln Refractory Company, Ruitai Materials Technology, Shinagawa Refractories, and Vesuvius.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 End User Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Chemically Bonded 5.3 Direct Bonded 5.4 Fused Cast 5.5 Fused/Rebonded

6 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Direct Sales 6.3 Indirect Sales

7 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cement 7.3 Glass 7.4 Iron & Steel 7.5 Non-Ferrous Metals 7.6 Power Generation

8 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Geography 9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 9.3 New Product Launch 9.4 Expansions 9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Calderys 10.2 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd 10.3 Gita Refractories 10.4 Harbisonwalker International 10.5 KT Refractories 10.6 Magnezit Group 10.7 Mayerton 10.8 Minerex India 10.9 Qinghua Refractories co. Ltd 10.10 Resco Products 10.11 RHI Magnesita 10.12 RS Kiln Refractory Company 10.13 Ruitai Materials Technology 10.14 Shinagawa Refractories 10.15 Vesuvius For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4x96z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005318/en/