5:15 | 30.09.2020
Magnesium Market by Application (Aluminum Alloys, Die Casting, Titanium Refining, Steel Desulfurization, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the magnesium market and it is poised to grow by 390.21 k MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Expected market growth until 2024
Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China Magnesium Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Latrobe Magnesium Ltd., Magontec Ltd., POSCO Group, Rima Group, Shaanxi Tianyu Magnesium Industry Group Co. Ltd., US Magnesium LLC, VSMPO-AVISMA Corp., and Western Magnesium Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for steel will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Aluminum Alloys
Die Casting
Titanium Refining
Steel Desulfurization
Others
Geographic
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
Magnesium Market 2020-2024: Scope
Magnesium Market Size
Magnesium Market Trends
Magnesium Market Analysis
This study identifies high demand for steel from various end-use industries as one of the prime reasons driving the magnesium market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist magnesium market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the magnesium market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the magnesium market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magnesium market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Aluminum alloys – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Die casting – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Titanium refining – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Steel desulfurization – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver- Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
China Magnesium Corp.
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Latrobe Magnesium Ltd.
Magontec Ltd.
POSCO Group
Rima Group
Shaanxi Tianyu Magnesium Industry Group Co. Ltd.
US Magnesium LLC
VSMPO-AVISMA Corp.
Western Magnesium Corp.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
