22:37 | 15.04.2020

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Due to the continuing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and their families, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) from in-person to virtual-only, via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MGY2020. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Central Time. For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with South Texas operations in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for stockholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005717/en/