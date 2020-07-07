ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:00 | 07.07.2020
Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s second quarter financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.
