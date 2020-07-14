|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 14.07.2020
Major Impact of Coronavirus on Capital Equipment Industry, Beroe Analysis
RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The coronavirus pandemic has had a mixed impact on the capital equipment industry. Although dominant supply bases have been affected, COVID-19 has given a push to adoption of newer technologies to capital equipment OEMs, especially those operating in the essential services category like, healthcare and food, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg]However, many capex OEMs have reduced their work force to only those employees necessary to support projects deemed critical and essential especially for the food and pharmaceutical sectors.There has been a medium impact of COVID-19 on process equipment, with dominant supply bases in China, India, Japan, South Korea, U.S., Germany, and Italy, being affected for products such as pressure vessels, heat exchangers, boilers, and reactors. In comparison, there has been a low impact on packaging machinery products and pharmaceutical production machinery products such as tablet press, tube/capsule fillers, granulator/coater/dryers, mixers, and homogenizers. Dominant supply bases affected by COVID-19 are Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, U.S., China, India, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence [https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence]Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com [https://live.beroeinc.com/]Process equipment OEMs manufacture many critical components and equipment used in the food processing and pharmaceutical industries, like pressure vessels, heat exchangers, cooling towers, etc. So, these industries have been designated as critical and as such they and their supply chain partners have been exempted from any shut down order; but the companies have to run with a reduced work-force. However, the customer base of these OEMs are affected by COVID-19 with many projects being delayed or deferred, resulting in many global OEMs reporting revenue losses in Q1 2020.After struggling with the economic downturn brought in by COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months; OEMs are resuming their normal businesses globally but with increased safety measures and reduced workforce. Capex OEMs are recalibrating their shop floors to meet health and safety protocols and social distancing norms without hampering productivity as they restart production after the lockdown norms being eased. So, to absorb the extra spending on health and safety equipment, OEMs are expected to pass down the costs to their end-users.Key Findings:
