|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:26 | 30.06.2020
Make a Difference & Support Veterans: Recycle Your Razors and Packaging for a Chance to Win a Playground* for a Military Medical Center
International recycling leader, TerraCycle® today announced a national recycling initiative with Gillette, CVS Pharmacy® and Fisher House Foundation that calls upon CVS Pharmacy customers to recycle all brands of disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and razor plastic packaging to help win a playground* for a military medical center.
“Through our partnership with Gillette, CVS Pharmacy and Fisher House Foundation, we are providing consumers with a unique opportunity to responsibly dispose of their razor waste and make a positive impact on the environment for future generations,” said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. “We are happy to align with these forward-thinking companies to give communities the opportunity to engage around a free, easy recycling solution that supports veterans and their families.”
“Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand the impact a family’s presence can make for ill or injured veterans and service members receiving medical care far away from home,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Gillette, TerraCycle, and CVS Pharmacy collaborating to bring awareness to the work we do and to provide a source of joy to our youngest guests is a tremendous gift to us. It shows the power of what we can do when we all come together to support our military heroes and their families.”
Concluding on August 31, each unitϮ of razor and packaging waste sent to TerraCycle will be tallied by state. The total units recycled per state will then be divided by the 2018 Population Estimates as indicated on www.census.gov for a recycling per state ratio. The state with the highest recycling per capita will be named the winner and a playground, or another project of similar value as determined by the winning house manager, made from the recycled razor and packaging waste will be installed on the premises of a Fisher House location in the state that earned the most points. If the winning state does not have a Fisher House location, the Fisher House location in closest geographic proximity will be awarded.
The Gillette Razor Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.terracycle.com.
* Playground or another project of similar value as determined by the winning house manager.
Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer