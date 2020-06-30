20:26 | 30.06.2020

Make a Difference & Support Veterans: Recycle Your Razors and Packaging for a Chance to Win a Playground* for a Military Medical Center

International recycling leader, TerraCycle® today announced a national recycling initiative with Gillette, CVS Pharmacy® and Fisher House Foundation that calls upon CVS Pharmacy customers to recycle all brands of disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and razor plastic packaging to help win a playground* for a military medical center.

CVS Pharmacy customers who are ready to recycle their razor waste can visit the campaign website at http://cvs.com/recycleshave, download a free shipping label and ship the razors and packaging to TerraCycle for easy recycling. The state that collects the most waste per capita will win a new playground*, made from the recycled materials, that will be awarded to a local Fisher House location. “Through our partnership with Gillette, CVS Pharmacy and Fisher House Foundation, we are providing consumers with a unique opportunity to responsibly dispose of their razor waste and make a positive impact on the environment for future generations,” said Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle. “We are happy to align with these forward-thinking companies to give communities the opportunity to engage around a free, easy recycling solution that supports veterans and their families.” “Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand the impact a family’s presence can make for ill or injured veterans and service members receiving medical care far away from home,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Gillette, TerraCycle, and CVS Pharmacy collaborating to bring awareness to the work we do and to provide a source of joy to our youngest guests is a tremendous gift to us. It shows the power of what we can do when we all come together to support our military heroes and their families.” Concluding on August 31, each unitϮ of razor and packaging waste sent to TerraCycle will be tallied by state. The total units recycled per state will then be divided by the 2018 Population Estimates as indicated on www.census.gov for a recycling per state ratio. The state with the highest recycling per capita will be named the winner and a playground, or another project of similar value as determined by the winning house manager, made from the recycled razor and packaging waste will be installed on the premises of a Fisher House location in the state that earned the most points. If the winning state does not have a Fisher House location, the Fisher House location in closest geographic proximity will be awarded. The Gillette Razor Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.terracycle.com. * Playground or another project of similar value as determined by the winning house manager.

Ϯ A unit is defined as 0.05 lbs of used, post-consumer razors and packaging.

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivalled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America’s leading retail pharmacy with over 9,700 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy is available at http://www.cvshealth.com.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 87 comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $500 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle also sells Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users to recycle items in offices, homes, factories and public facilities. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.TerraCycle.com.

