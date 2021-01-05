8:21 | 05.01.2021

Mammazentrum Hamburg selects DigniCap Delta for upgraded scalp cooling therapy

STOCKLHOM, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Dignitana AB [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=1777836816&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dignitana.com%2F&a=Dignitana+AB] announces that the highly recognized Mammazentrum Hamburg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=3654323669&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mammazentrum-hamburg.de%2F&a=Mammazentrum+Hamburg] is upgrading their existing scalp cooling program to the next generation DigniCap Delta System. In January eight DigniCap Delta units will be added to the breast cancer center with the support of the non-profit foundation Stiftung Mammazentrum Hamburg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=2692029397&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.stiftung-mammazentrum.de%2F&a=Stiftung+Mammazentrum+Hamburg].Mammazentrum Hamburg has selected DigniCap Delta based on improved patient outcomes, ease of use for clinical staff, and the hygienic benefits presented by the single-patient cap system especially in light of COVID-19 protocols. The Mammazentrum Hamburg located at the Jerusalem Hospital has offered DigniCap to patients since 2012, providing a clinically-proven means to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy and a significant improvement in quality of life during cancer treatment. More than 600 breast cancer patients receive chemotherapy at Mammazentrum annually.”Patients from around the world come to Mammazentrum for cutting-edge cancer care. DigniCap is an important part of our integrative approach, helping to preserve a patient’s privacy and self-esteem during a very difficult time,” said Prof. Dr. Christian Schem, Partner and Associate Director of Mammazentrum Hamburg.”Mammazentrum is a recognized leader in cancer care and has been a valued Dignitana customer for many years. We are excited to enhance their scalp cooling program with our latest technology. Clinicians in Europe and around the world are seeing first-hand the advantages offered by DigniCap Delta, and the successful outcomes at Mammazentrum are a prime example of this,” said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO.The Jerusalem Hospital in Hamburg was founded in 1913 and is now one of the largest interdisciplinary breast centers in Germany. Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital is one of Germany’s most renowned contact points for breast cancer patients, bringing together the skills of renowned scientists under one roof. Quality assurance and active quality management are top priorities at Mammazentrum along with exemplary patient care. In 2012 Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital was the first institution in Hamburg to be awarded with the “European Cancer Care Certificate.” About DignitanaDignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se and redeye.se [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=3421393117&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.redeye.se%2F&a=redeye.se]. Learn more at dignitana.se [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=1455462865&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dignitana.se%2F&a=dignitana.se] and dignicap.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=4232488112&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dignicap.com%2F&a=dignicap.com].About MammazentrumThe Jerusalem Hospital in Hamburg was founded in 1913 and is now one of the largest interdisciplinary breast centers in Germany. The Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital is one of Germany’s most renowned contact points for breast cancer patients. It brings together the skills of renowned scientists under one roof. For the Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital, quality assurance and active quality management are top priorities in addition to patient care. In 2012 Mammazentrum was the first institution in Hamburg to be awarded the “European Cancer Care Certificate.” Visit mammazentrum-hamburg.de [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=3363511654&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mammazentrum-hamburg.de%2F&a=mammazentrum-hamburg.de]About the Foundation Stiftung MammazentrumFounded in 2008, the Hamburg-based non-profit foundation Stiftung Mammazentrum Hamburg is involved in all matters concerning breast cancer and closely cooperates with Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital, one of the leading breast cancer centers in Europe. The primary mission of the foundation is to enhance a woman’s quality of life during cancer therapy and provide strength and courage from initial diagnosis throughout the whole therapy. The foundation supports a wide range of patient-centric projects such as offering dedicated breast care nurses, providing recreational and supportive therapies, offering psycho-oncological support, and ensuring patient access to important supportive care therapies like scalp cooling. Donations are the main source of financing for Stiftung Mammazentrum Hamburg. Learn more at stiftung-mammazentrum.de [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3026173-1&h=1048411384&u=http%3A%2F%2Fstiftung-mammazentrum.de.%2F&a=stiftung-mammazentrum.de]. 