19:00 | 25.09.2020

Manganese Mining Market – Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Advances In Manganese Battery Technology to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the manganese mining market and it is poised to grow by 5,385.13 K tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005275/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions: What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing adoption of stainless steel is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.43% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 5385.13 K tons.

Who are the top players in the market?

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA, are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The advances in manganese battery technology is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 77% of the market share The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The advances in manganese battery technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingTechnavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Manganese Mining Market is segmented as below: Application Alloys Others Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41126Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The manganese mining market report covers the following areas: Manganese Mining Market Size Manganese Mining Market Trends Manganese Mining Market Industry Analysis This study identifies increasing adoption of stainless steel as one of the prime reasons driving the manganese mining market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformManganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist manganese mining market growth during the next five years Estimation of the manganese mining market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the manganese mining market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of manganese mining market vendors

Table of Contents:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Alloys – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of stainless steel Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources Excess steel production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Anglo American Plc Assmang Proprietary Ltd. Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV Consolidated Minerals Ltd. Eramet SA Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd. Manganese X Energy Corp. South32 Ltd. Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005275/en/