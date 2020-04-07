0:00 | 08.04.2020

Mangrove Water Technologies Joins Chevron Technology Ventures’ Catalyst Program

Mangrove Water Technologies Ltd., a Vancouver based start-up company focusing on waste-treatment in the energy sector, has been selected by Chevron Technology Ventures to join its Catalyst Program. Mangrove seeks to convert produced water from oil and gas operations to chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, sodium hydroxide and desalinated water for re-use. The Catalyst Program helps advance early stage startups that have developed technologies beneficial to the energy industry. The Catalyst Program will allow Mangrove to progress through key milestones focused on technology validation. The support from Chevron will further supplement funding Mangrove has attracted from Canadian provincial and federal grants through Emissions Reduction Alberta and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. “Mangrove is developing an electrochemical technology that uses concepts of fuel cell and electrodialysis in a novel manner. We have received strong validation for application of the technology within the Canadian energy sector. The invitation to the Catalyst program will allow us to further expand our operations and we look forward to working with Chevron.” said Saad Dara, Mangrove’s CEO. Mangrove Water Technologies of Vancouver, British Columbia was one of the winners of the Chevron Tech Challenge program. The challenge sought innovative technologies and business solutions in the field of produced water management. The winners were announced in February 2019 and were selected based on criteria that included reduction of waste streams, technology design and per-barrel cost.

About Mangrove Water Technologies Ltd.:

Mangrove Water Technologies has developed a distributed chemical manufacturing platform that converts waste streams to high value chemicals for on-site & on-demand use resulting in a simplification of logistics and a reduction in cost and GHGs for the energy & resources sectors. Mangrove spun out in 2017 from the University of British Columbia and has been commercializing the technology in the energy sector.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Formed in 1999, Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), operating as a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., pursues new business solutions and externally developed technologies that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy. CTV fosters innovation, supporting vibrant startup ecosystems and championing technology integration internally. Through its investment portfolio and internal use pipeline that trials technologies for use within Chevron, CTV has supported a wide range of pioneering companies that are helping to shape the future of energy. Visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005125/en/