0:00 | 08.04.2020
Mangrove Water Technologies Joins Chevron Technology Ventures’ Catalyst Program
Mangrove Water Technologies Ltd., a Vancouver based start-up company focusing on waste-treatment in the energy sector, has been selected by Chevron Technology Ventures to join its Catalyst Program. Mangrove seeks to convert produced water from oil and gas operations to chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, sodium hydroxide and desalinated water for re-use.
The Catalyst Program helps advance early stage startups that have developed technologies beneficial to the energy industry. The Catalyst Program will allow Mangrove to progress through key milestones focused on technology validation. The support from Chevron will further supplement funding Mangrove has attracted from Canadian provincial and federal grants through Emissions Reduction Alberta and Sustainable Development Technology Canada.
“Mangrove is developing an electrochemical technology that uses concepts of fuel cell and electrodialysis in a novel manner. We have received strong validation for application of the technology within the Canadian energy sector. The invitation to the Catalyst program will allow us to further expand our operations and we look forward to working with Chevron.” said Saad Dara, Mangrove’s CEO.
Mangrove Water Technologies of Vancouver, British Columbia was one of the winners of the Chevron Tech Challenge program. The challenge sought innovative technologies and business solutions in the field of produced water management. The winners were announced in February 2019 and were selected based on criteria that included reduction of waste streams, technology design and per-barrel cost.
