16:46 | 17.03.2021

Mantle Appoints Paul DiLaura as Chief Commercial Officer

Mantle, a company whose metal 3D printing solution makes high-precision parts for the tooling industry, announced that Paul DiLaura joined the company as its Chief Commercial Officer. DiLaura brings over 20 years of experience building and leading teams that serve the manufacturing industry, most recently at Carbon and Dassault Systèmes. “We are changing the way manufacturers bring their products to market with a major innovation for the tooling industry. Paul’s leadership will help ensure our customers and partners realize the full extent of this value,” said Ted Sorom, Mantle CEO and co-founder. “Paul brings extensive experience in the domains of product strategy, marketing, sales, and customer success, which will help as we extend our reach beyond our already successful customer relationships.” DiLaura joins Mantle after four years at Carbon, a leader in the plastics 3D printing market. While at Carbon, DiLaura helped bring three generations of printers and many new materials to markets such as automotive, industrial, consumer products, and medical devices. He also helped develop a network of Production Partners that produces parts with Carbon’s technology worldwide. DiLaura started and grew the sales and applications engineering teams and was instrumental in bringing many industry-first 3D printed applications to volume production. Before joining Carbon, DiLaura spent over ten years at Dassault Systèmes. He served most recently as its Manager Director of North America, where he was responsible for all customer and partner relationships, marketing, and customer service in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. DiLaura is a graduate of the University of Michigan. “I am excited to help manufacturers reinvent how they create their critical tooling with Mantle’s TrueShape technology,” said DiLaura. “I joined Mantle because of our unique ability to make precision parts with trusted tool steels at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional manufacturing or other 3D printing processes. I look forward to working with manufacturers and partners to realize this value and to help evolve our technology.”

About MantleMantle helps manufacturers bring new products to life faster, cheaper, and more easily than ever before with its patented TrueShapeTM metal 3D printing technology. TrueShapeTM delivers precision parts that dramatically cut the time and cost of making production-grade tools, molds, and dies. Mantle tools have produced hundreds of thousands of parts for customers – a number that grows each day. Mantle is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit mantle3d.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005634/en/