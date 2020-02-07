15:31 | 07.02.2020

Manufacture of Flour & Grain Mill Products in South Africa 2019 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products in South Africa 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products:

The grain milling sector plays a vital role in food security as its products are the primary ingredients of South Africa’s staple foods, and the sector is a major determinant of the price of maize meal and bread. Pest infestation, droughts and other effects of climate change pose a threat to grain production and in the 2018/19 production season, most summer crop harvests fell due to dry weather conditions at the start of the season.

Rising Costs:

The cost of food manufacturing is influenced by the price of raw commodities and by non-food inputs such electricity, labour, packaging material and fuel. Transport and logistics can account for almost 35% of the final cost of maize products, and almost all freight in South Africa is transported by road, which is 30% more costly than rail. Many farmers have had to buy more pesticides as the fall armyworm has caused significant damage to maize and potato crops in some areas. These factors have contributed to the cost of bread increasing above inflation in 2019.

Wheat Imports:

About half of the flour used by the bread industry is milled from imported wheat. Imports increased due to the severe drought in 2017/18 in the Western Cape, which affected wheat production. The wheat industry has embarked on a revival strategy to encourage farmers to plant more wheat.

Report Coverage:

This report focuses on the manufacture of flour and grain mill products, including the milling of maize and wheat. The report describes the state of the industry and the performance of the major players. There are profiles of 18 companies including the largest vertically-integrated maize and wheat milling companies, Premier, Tiger Brands, Pioneer and Pride and several other millers including Carolina, Godrich and VKB.

Key Topics Covered: 1. INTRODUCTION 2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain 2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY 4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local 4.1.1. Corporate Actions 4.1.2. Regulations 4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development 4.2. Continental 4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Intervention 5.2. Economic Environment 5.3. Rising Operating Costs 5.4. Labour 5.5. Land Reform Policy 5.6. Changing Consumer Preferences 5.7. Environmental Concerns 5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS 8. OUTLOOK 9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS 10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications 10.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Afgri Operations (Pty) Ltd Algoa Roller Mills Cc Bakhresa Sa (Pty) Ltd Blinkwater Meule (Pty) Ltd Brenner Brands (Pty) Ltd Carolina Roller Meule (Pty) Ltd Epic Foods (Pty) Ltd Gideon Milling (Pty) Ltd Godrich Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd I L Molino Cc Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd Pride Milling Company (Pty) Ltd Rcl Foods Ltd Tiger Brands Ltd Tongaat Hulett Starch (Pty) Ltd Vaal Milling Company (Pty) Ltd Vkb Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tksjg4

