1:15 | 08.02.2020

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024 | Compliance with MARPOL Regulations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the marine scrubber market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.9 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005355/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global marine scrubber market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Compliance with MARPOL regulations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, frequent changes in regulations might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Marine Scrubber Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hybrid Open loop Others

Geographic segmentation

North America APAC Europe South America MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40474Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marine scrubber market report covers the following areas: Marine Scrubber Market Size Marine Scrubber Market Trends Marine Scrubber Market Industry Analysis This study identifies growth in global seaborne trade as one of the prime factors driving the marine scrubber market growth during the forecast period.

Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the marine scrubber market, including some of the vendors such as Alfa Laval, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Langh Tech Oy AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Valmet, Wärtsilä Corp. and Yara Marine Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the marine scrubber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMarine Scrubber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist marine scrubber market growth during the next five years Estimation of the marine scrubber market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the marine scrubber market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

