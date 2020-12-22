0:22 | 23.12.2020

Marion Achieves Patent Pending Status on Cannabis/Hemp Industry’s Premium Terpene Extract Technology System

Cannabis processors seeking quality terpene extract have long been challenged by methodology roadblocks, inconsistent results and scaling issues. Marion Process Solutions of Marion, IA, and ABM Equipment of Vancouver, WA, have solved these issues with an innovative design that is the industry’s only processing system to use both microwave drying and agitation techniques. Marion announced today that it has achieved patent pending status on the technology, which produces clear, wide-spectrum terpene oil without color-changing contaminants. The approach finally solves the problem of reliable, cost-efficient and high throughput terpene extraction that even outperforms the best CO2 methods being used. The new system, TXM (Terp Xtract Master) Series™, is particularly ground-breaking for processors because it produces clear liquid in a solvent-free environment. Early validation shows that the TXM Series technology yields a terpene profile that closely matches the original plant profile. Cannabis and hemp producers have worked for years without success to produce clear, highly matched terpene extracts at a premium level, to function as additional revenue streams for growers, processors and retailers. “What we’ve been able to achieve is a powerful advancement in terpene extraction technology that answers the industry’s quest for impurity-free, solvent-free clear oils,” said ABM Equipment Owner Jeff Walling. Marion’s Development Lead, Jay Bonefas, added, “By building a solution around our field-proven Marion WaveMix ™ microwave drying and agitation technology, optimized specifically for the cannabis industry, we’re finally able to unlock the market potential for this important cannabis/hemp product category.” While prior solutions used solvents to attract the terpenes that then required post-processing steps for removal, the TXM Series relies on microwave drying technology to vaporize the water inside the plant material which acts as a vehicle for terpene removal. The resulting terpenes then enter a condenser “cold trap” unit integrated into the system. Marion testing of hemp samples yielded Certificates of Analysis (COA) to verify that the process preserves extractable cannabinoids in the plant material after removing the terpenes, increasing the total value of the material. This method is well suited to deterpenate “fresh frozen” material since it utilizes the water in the plant whereas other techniques require drying the material prior to extraction. In addition to solvent-free purity, the TXM Series’ microwave technology enables a lower operating cost in the US than alternative gas-generated heat steam extraction systems and solutions that require additional solvents or CO2 costs. In addition, the TXM Series offers customers 98% more rapid throughput as it is able to finish dry material in the same vessel, for a far more scalable solution – drying 1.5 pounds of materials in 45 minutes, versus the two days it would take to hang dry. The TXM Series is supported in the field by ABM Equipment. With nearly 20 processing equipment solutions and hundreds of active systems, ABM is one of the industry’s leading integrators and provides 24/7 service in support of their distinct clientele. To learn more, visit www.abmequipment.com or www.marionsolutions.com.

