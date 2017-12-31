|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:02 | 22.02.2021
Martin Midstream Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Releases 2021 Financial Guidance
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.
“We entered 2020 with a confident outlook and for very good reason. Our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results exceeded our guidance and we were executing on our priorities of strengthening the balance sheet and reducing leverage,” stated Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. “However, by March the impacts on refinery utilization due to demand destruction from COVID-19 were beginning to become apparent and there was, and continues to be, no clear line of sight to the end, although we do see reasons for optimism.
“Despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic and the specific challenges to our industry we were able to meet the low end of our full year guidance even though the fourth quarter fell short of our expectations. Headwinds in both our Transportation and NGL segments impacted our results significantly. In the Transportation segment, as expected, reduced refinery utilization resulted in lower demand for our marine assets. In the NGL segment, the backwardation of the butane price curve led refineries to delay purchases anticipating a lower price environment in the first quarter of 2021. This negatively impacted our fourth quarter sales volumes, specifically in December, resulting in a misalignment between physical sales and financially hedged volumes.
“As we look to 2021, I am optimistic that refinery utilization will continue to increase as demand rises as a result of widespread vaccinations, government stimulus and a rebounding economy. Our businesses remain solid with approximately 62% of our cash flows tied to fixed-fee contracts. We will continue to focus on optimizing utilization of our asset base, reducing costs, and generating consistent cash flows to meet our leverage reduction goals and return value to our unitholders.”
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TERMINALLING AND STORAGE (“T&S”)
T&S Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $12.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million and $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting reduced operating expenses from lower repairs and maintenance and labor cost at our Specialty Terminals, improved margins on packaged lubricants products from lower production cost and operating efficiencies. These were offset by reduced throughput volume and rates at our Shore-Based Terminals and expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery as well as decreased fees related to a crude pipeline gathering rate adjustment.
TRANSPORTATION
Transportation Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was an operating loss of $2.3 million and operating income of $5.5 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $1.7 million and $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting lower marine utilization and reduced day rates along with lower land transportation load count related to demand destruction and lower refinery utilization as a result of COVID-19.
SULFUR SERVICES
Sulfur Services Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $4.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $7.4 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Within the segment, the Fertilizer division results recovered when compared to last year as a result of improved planting conditions and higher commodity prices. This was offset by lower results for the Sulfur division as margins decreased in our sulfur trading business and 2019 results benefited from business interruption insurance proceeds.
NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (“NGL”)
NGL Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $1.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA from continuing operations for NGL was $2.0 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily as a result of reduced demand in our butane optimization business due to the impact of COVID-19 on refinery utilization and backwardation of the forward price curve delaying refinery purchases causing misalignment of our physical sales and financially hedged volumes.
UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE (“USGA”)
USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.6 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.3 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily as a result of the 2019 period including insurance recoveries related to the settlement of an insurance claim which offset legal expense during that period.
2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
The Partnership expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $95 million and $102 million for 2021. Guidance assumptions include increases to refined product demand beginning in the second half of the year as vaccines are more widely distributed, travel restrictions are lifted and the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Partnership intends to update and provide more detailed guidance when visibility to refined product demand and refinery utilization improves throughout the year.
The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.
LIQUIDITY
At December 31, 2020, the Partnership had $148 million drawn on its $300 million revolving credit facility, a $57 million decrease from September 30, 2020. The decrease was attributable to the seasonal inventory liquidation in the NGL segment as working capital declined by $23.6 million and we received net proceeds of $20.7 million from the Mega Lubricants disposition. As previously announced, on August 12, 2020, the Partnership successfully completed an exchange offer and cash tender offer for its senior unsecured notes due February 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Partnership had the following outstanding senior notes: senior unsecured notes due 2021 (“2021 Notes”) of $28.8 million, senior secured notes of $53.8 million due 2024 and senior secured notes of $291.9 million due 2025, for a total of senior notes outstanding of $374.5 million. The Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 5.4 times on December 31, 2020 compared to 4.9 times on September 30, 2020. The Partnership is in compliance with all debt covenants as of December 31, 2020. On February 15, 2021, the 2021 Notes matured and the Partnership retired the outstanding balance of $28.8 million using its revolving credit facility.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
The Partnership initiated and continues to evaluate protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which include work from home initiatives to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as the communities where we operate, travel restrictions, and training personnel regarding preventative measures when accessing docks, vessels and operating locations. At this time all facilities are operational and monitored closely.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $2.6 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $6.6 million, or $0.14 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $17.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $35.5 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.8 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $20.7 million.
The Partnership had no net income, adjusted EBITDA or distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or 2019.
The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $6.8 million, a loss of $0.17 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $94.9 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $108.3 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $39.7 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $41.8 million.
The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss of $179.5 million, or $4.55 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $180.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $241.9 million. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $672.1 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $847.1 million.
Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” The Partnership has also included below a table entitled “Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow” in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement.
An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 to the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019.
Replay Dial In # (800) 585-8367 – Conference ID: 9494038
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership’s method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities.
MMLP-F
Cash
$
4,958
$
2,856
Trade and accrued accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $261 and $532, respectively
52,748
87,254
Inventories
54,122
62,540
Due from affiliates
14,807
17,829
Other current assets
8,991
5,833
Assets held for sale
—
5,052
Total current assets
135,626
181,364
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
889,108
884,728
Accumulated depreciation
(509,237
)
(467,531
)
Property, plant and equipment, net
379,871
417,197
Goodwill
16,823
17,705
Right-of-use assets
22,260
23,901
Deferred income taxes, net
22,253
23,422
Intangibles and other assets, net
2,805
3,567
$
579,638
$
667,156
Current portion of long term debt and finance lease obligations
$
31,497
$
6,758
Trade and other accounts payable
51,900
64,802
Product exchange payables
373
4,322
Due to affiliates
435
1,470
Income taxes payable
556
472
Fair value of derivatives
207
667
Other accrued liabilities
34,407
28,789
Total current liabilities
119,375
107,280
Long-term debt, net
484,597
569,788
Finance lease obligations
289
717
Operating lease liabilities
15,181
16,656
Other long-term obligations
7,067
8,911
Total liabilities
626,509
703,352
Commitments and contingencies
Partners’ capital (deficit)
(46,871
)
(36,196
)
Total partners’ capital (deficit)
(46,871
)
(36,196
)
$
579,638
$
667,156
Terminalling and storage *
$
80,864
$
87,397
$
96,204
Transportation *
132,492
159,622
150,121
Sulfur services
11,659
11,434
11,148
Product sales: *
Natural gas liquids
247,479
366,502
496,007
Sulfur services
96,348
99,906
121,388
Terminalling and storage
103,300
122,257
145,236
447,127
588,665
762,631
Total revenues
672,142
847,118
1,020,104
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)
Natural gas liquids *
215,895
325,376
449,103
Sulfur services *
58,515
65,893
83,641
Terminalling and storage *
82,516
101,526
126,562
356,926
492,795
659,306
Expenses:
Operating expenses *
183,747
209,313
216,182
Selling, general and administrative *
40,900
41,433
39,116
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
61,462
60,060
61,484
Total costs and expenses
643,035
803,601
976,088
Other operating income, net
12,488
14,587
1,041
Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
4,907
—
—
Operating income
46,502
58,104
45,057
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(46,210
)
(51,690
)
(52,349
)
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes
3,484
—
—
Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes
(8,817
)
—
—
Other, net
6
6
38
Total other income (expense)
(51,537
)
(51,684
)
(52,311
)
Net income (loss) before taxes
(5,035
)
6,420
(7,254
)
Income tax expense
(1,736
)
(1,900
)
(577
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(6,771
)
4,520
(7,831
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(179,466
)
63,486
Net income (loss)
(6,771
)
(174,946
)
55,655
Less general partner’s interest in net (income) loss
135
3,499
(882
)
Less pre-acquisition income allocated to the general partner
—
—
(11,550
)
Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units
21
(41
)
(28
)
Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss)
$
(6,615
)
$
(171,488
)
$
43,195
*Related Party Transactions Shown Below
*Related Party Transactions Included Above
Terminalling and storage
$
63,823
$
71,733
$
79,137
Transportation
21,997
24,243
27,588
Product sales
317
931
1,297
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization)
Sulfur services
10,519
10,765
10,641
Terminalling and storage
18,429
23,859
24,613
Expenses:
Operating expenses
80,075
88,194
90,878
Selling, general and administrative
32,886
32,622
26,441
Continuing operations
$
(6,615
)
$
4,430
$
(18,982
)
Discontinued operations
—
(175,918
)
62,177
$
(6,615
)
$
(171,488
)
$
43,195
Continuing operations
$
(135
)
$
91
$
(387
)
Discontinued operations
—
(3,590
)
1,269
$
(135
)
$
(3,499
)
$
882
Continuing operations
$
(0.17
)
$
0.11
$
(0.49
)
Discontinued operations
—
(4.55
)
1.60
$
(0.17
)
$
(4.44
)
$
1.11
Weighted average limited partner units – basic
38,657
38,659
38,907
Continuing operations
$
(0.17
)
$
0.11
$
(0.49
)
Discontinued operations
—
(4.55
)
1.60
$
(0.17
)
$
(4.44
)
$
1.11
Weighted average limited partner units – diluted
38,657
38,659
38,923
$
24,240
38,444,612
$
290,927
$
7,314
$
322,481
Net income
11,550
—
43,223
882
55,655
Issuance of common units, net
—
—
(118
)
—
(118
)
Issuance of time-based restricted units
—
315,500
—
—
—
Issuance of performance-based restricted units
317,925
—
Forfeiture of restricted units
—
(27,000
)
—
—
—
General partner contribution
—
—
—
—
—
Cash distributions
—
—
(76,872
)
(1,569
)
(78,441
)
Deemed distribution from Martin Resource Management Corporation
(12,070
)
—
—
—
(12,070
)
Reimbursement of excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets
—
—
—
—
—
Excess carrying value of the assets over the purchase price paid by Martin Resource Management
—
—
(26
)
—
(26
)
Unit-based compensation
—
—
1,224
—
1,224
Purchase of treasury units
—
(18,800
)
(273
)
—
(273
)
Balances – December 31, 2018
23,720
39,032,237
258,085
6,627
288,432
Net loss
—
—
(171,447
)
(3,499
)
(174,946
)
Issuance of common units, net
—
—
(289
)
—
(289
)
Issuance of time-based restricted units
—
16,944
—
—
—
Forfeiture of restricted units
—
(154,288
)
—
—
—
Cash distributions
—
—
(48,111
)
(982
)
(49,093
)
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets
—
—
(102,393
)
—
(102,393
)
Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities
—
—
24,781
—
24,781
Unit-based compensation
—
—
1,424
—
1,424
Purchase of treasury units
—
(31,504
)
(392
)
—
(392
)
Contribution to parent
(23,720
)
—
—
—
(23,720
)
Balances – December 31, 2019
—
38,863.389
(38,342
)
2,146
(36,196
)
Net loss
—
—
(6,636
)
(135
)
(6,771
)
Issuance of time-based restricted units
—
81,000
—
—
—
Forfeiture of restricted units
—
(85,467
)
—
—
—
Cash distributions
—
—
(5,211
)
(106
)
(5,317
)
Unit-based compensation
—
—
1,422
—
1,422
Purchase of treasury units
—
(7,748
)
(9
)
—
(9
)
Balances – December 31, 2020
$
—
38,851,174
$
(48,776
)
$
1,905
$
(46,871
)
Net income (loss)
$
(6,771
)
$
(174,946
)
$
55,655
Less: (Income) loss from discontinued operations
—
179,466
(63,486
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(6,771
)
4,520
(7,831
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
61,462
60,060
61,484
Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issue costs
3,422
4,041
3,445
Amortization of premium on notes payable
(191
)
(306
)
(306
)
Deferred income tax expense
1,169
1,360
208
Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant, and equipment
(9,788
)
(13,332
)
(1,041
)
Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
(4,907
)
—
—
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes
(3,484
)
—
—
Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes
(749
)
—
—
Derivative (income) loss
8,209
5,137
(14,024
)
Net cash (paid) received for commodity derivatives
(8,669
)
(4,466
)
13,948
Unit-based compensation
1,422
1,424
1,224
Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts and other receivables
30,741
62
29,085
Product exchange receivables
—
166
(137
)
Inventories
5,264
21,493
13,370
Due from affiliates
2,932
1,822
5,961
Other current assets
(5,733
)
(254
)
1,485
Trade and other accounts payable
(7,318
)
(898
)
(27,321
)
Product exchange payables
(3,949
)
(7,781
)
555
Due to affiliates
(1,035
)
(1,469
)
99
Income taxes payable
84
27
(65
)
Other accrued liabilities
4,144
(3,017
)
(6,636
)
Change in other non-current assets and liabilities
(1,470
)
(543
)
1,206
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
64,785
68,046
74,709
Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities
—
7,769
30,321
Net cash provided by operating activities
64,785
75,815
105,030
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, and equipment
(28,622
)
(30,621
)
(35,255
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(23,720
)
—
Payments for plant turnaround costs
(1,478
)
(5,677
)
(1,893
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
25,154
20,660
11,483
Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
7,550
5,031
—
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities
2,604
(34,327
)
(25,665
)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities
—
209,155
173,287
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,604
174,828
147,622
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(338,199
)
(729,514
)
(559,201
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
282,019
638,000
399,000
Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs
—
(289
)
(118
)
Deemed contribution from (distribution to) Martin Resource Management
—
—
(12,070
)
Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets
—
(102,393
)
(26
)
Purchase of treasury units
(9
)
(392
)
(273
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(3,781
)
(4,406
)
(1,312
)
Cash distributions paid
(5,317
)
(49,093
)
(78,441
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(65,287
)
(248,087
)
(252,441
)
Net increase in cash
2,102
2,556
211
Cash at beginning of year
2,856
300
89
Cash at end of year
$
4,958
$
2,856
$
300
Revenues:
Services
$
87,661
$
93,980
$
(6,319
)
(7)%
Products
103,380
122,333
(18,953
)
(15)%
Total revenues
191,041
216,313
(25,272
)
(12)%
Cost of products sold
87,495
107,081
(19,586
)
(18)%
Operating expenses
50,421
53,279
(2,858
)
(5)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,159
5,997
162
3%
Depreciation and amortization
29,489
30,952
(1,463
)
(5)%
17,477
19,004
(1,527
)
(8)%
Other operating income (loss), net
6,429
(1,334
)
7,763
582%
Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
63
—
63
Operating income
$
23,969
$
17,670
$
6,299
36%
Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons)
80,000
80,000
—
—%
Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day)
6,500
6,500
—
—%
Revenues
$
150,285
$
183,740
$
(33,455
)
(18)%
Operating expenses
122,064
141,713
(19,649
)
(14)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,245
8,199
46
1%
Depreciation and amortization
17,505
15,307
2,198
14%
2,471
18,521
(16,050
)
(87)%
Other operating loss, net
(690
)
(1,691
)
1,001
59%
Operating income
$
1,781
$
16,830
$
(15,049
)
(89)%
Revenues:
Services
$
11,659
$
11,434
$
225
2%
Products
96,361
99,906
(3,545
)
(4)%
Total revenues
108,020
111,340
(3,320
)
(3)%
Cost of products sold
62,920
71,806
(8,886
)
(12)%
Operating expenses
10,891
10,639
252
2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,791
4,784
7
—%
Depreciation and amortization
12,012
11,332
680
6%
17,406
12,779
4,627
36%
Other operating income, net
6,751
1,210
5,541
458%
Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
4,844
—
4,844
Operating income
$
29,001
$
13,989
$
15,012
107%
Sulfur (long tons)
642.0
665.0
(23.0
)
(3)%
Fertilizer (long tons)
275.0
260.0
15.0
6%
Sulfur services volumes (long tons)
917.0
925.0
(8.0
)
(1)%
Products Revenues
$
247,484
$
366,502
(119,018
)
(32)%
Cost of products sold
228,345
341,800
(113,455
)
(33)%
Operating expenses
3,008
6,300
(3,292
)
(52)%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,013
4,739
(726
)
(15)%
Depreciation and amortization
2,456
2,469
(13
)
(1)%
9,662
11,194
(1,532
)
(14)%
Other operating income (loss), net
(2
)
16,402
(16,404
)
(100)%
Operating income
$
9,660
$
27,596
$
(17,936
)
(65)%
NGLs Volumes (barrels)
9,231
9,820
(589
)
(6)%
Net income (loss)
$
(2,564
)
$
6,642
$
(6,771
)
$
(174,946
)
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
—
—
179,466
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(2,564
)
6,642
(6,771
)
4,520
Adjustments:
Interest expense
13,965
11,060
46,210
51,690
Income tax expense
226
328
1,736
1,900
Depreciation and amortization
15,604
15,063
61,462
60,060
33,093
102,637
118,170
Adjustments:
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
(9,941
)
617
(9,788
)
(13,332
)
Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment
(384
)
—
(4,907
)
—
Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes
—
—
(3,484
)
—
Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes
301
—
8,817
—
Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives
(184
)
1,200
(460
)
671
Non-cash insurance related accruals
—
—
250
500
Lower of cost or market adjustments
—
226
370
633
Unit-based compensation
352
360
1,422
1,424
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions
—
—
—
224
35,496
94,857
108,290
Adjustments:
Interest expense
(13,965
)
(11,060
)
(46,210
)
(51,690
)
Income tax expense
(226
)
(328
)
(1,736
)
(1,900
)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
748
483
3,422
4,041
Amortization of debt premium
—
(76
)
(191
)
(306
)
Deferred income taxes
(33
)
260
1,169
1,360
Payments for plant turnaround costs
(841
)
(560
)
(1,478
)
(5,677
)
Maintenance capital expenditures
(2,256
)
(3,492
)
(10,138
)
(12,368
)
802
$
20,723
$
39,695
$
41,750
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(179,466
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
8,161
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net
—
—
—
178,781
Non-cash insurance related accruals
—
—
—
3,213
—
$
—
$
—
$
10,689
Maintenance capital expenditures
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(912
)
—
$
—
$
—
$
9,777
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer