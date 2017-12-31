22:02 | 22.02.2021

Martin Midstream Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Releases 2021 Financial Guidance

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (Nasdaq:MMLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. “We entered 2020 with a confident outlook and for very good reason. Our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results exceeded our guidance and we were executing on our priorities of strengthening the balance sheet and reducing leverage,” stated Bob Bondurant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. “However, by March the impacts on refinery utilization due to demand destruction from COVID-19 were beginning to become apparent and there was, and continues to be, no clear line of sight to the end, although we do see reasons for optimism. “Despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic and the specific challenges to our industry we were able to meet the low end of our full year guidance even though the fourth quarter fell short of our expectations. Headwinds in both our Transportation and NGL segments impacted our results significantly. In the Transportation segment, as expected, reduced refinery utilization resulted in lower demand for our marine assets. In the NGL segment, the backwardation of the butane price curve led refineries to delay purchases anticipating a lower price environment in the first quarter of 2021. This negatively impacted our fourth quarter sales volumes, specifically in December, resulting in a misalignment between physical sales and financially hedged volumes. “As we look to 2021, I am optimistic that refinery utilization will continue to increase as demand rises as a result of widespread vaccinations, government stimulus and a rebounding economy. Our businesses remain solid with approximately 62% of our cash flows tied to fixed-fee contracts. We will continue to focus on optimizing utilization of our asset base, reducing costs, and generating consistent cash flows to meet our leverage reduction goals and return value to our unitholders.” FOURTH QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TERMINALLING AND STORAGE (“T&S”) T&S Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $12.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively. Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million and $11.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting reduced operating expenses from lower repairs and maintenance and labor cost at our Specialty Terminals, improved margins on packaged lubricants products from lower production cost and operating efficiencies. These were offset by reduced throughput volume and rates at our Shore-Based Terminals and expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery as well as decreased fees related to a crude pipeline gathering rate adjustment. TRANSPORTATION Transportation Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was an operating loss of $2.3 million and operating income of $5.5 million, respectively. Adjusted segment EBITDA for Transportation was $1.7 million and $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, reflecting lower marine utilization and reduced day rates along with lower land transportation load count related to demand destruction and lower refinery utilization as a result of COVID-19. SULFUR SERVICES Sulfur Services Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $4.7 million and $4.6 million, respectively. Adjusted segment EBITDA for Sulfur Services was $7.4 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Within the segment, the Fertilizer division results recovered when compared to last year as a result of improved planting conditions and higher commodity prices. This was offset by lower results for the Sulfur division as margins decreased in our sulfur trading business and 2019 results benefited from business interruption insurance proceeds. NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (“NGL”) NGL Operating Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $1.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Adjusted segment EBITDA from continuing operations for NGL was $2.0 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily as a result of reduced demand in our butane optimization business due to the impact of COVID-19 on refinery utilization and backwardation of the forward price curve delaying refinery purchases causing misalignment of our physical sales and financially hedged volumes. UNALLOCATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE (“USGA”) USGA expenses included in operating income were $4.6 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. USGA expenses included in adjusted EBITDA were $4.3 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily as a result of the 2019 period including insurance recoveries related to the settlement of an insurance claim which offset legal expense during that period. 2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE The Partnership expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA between $95 million and $102 million for 2021. Guidance assumptions include increases to refined product demand beginning in the second half of the year as vaccines are more widely distributed, travel restrictions are lifted and the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Partnership intends to update and provide more detailed guidance when visibility to refined product demand and refinery utilization improves throughout the year. The Partnership has not provided comparable GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis because it would require the Partnership to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort as the adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with a reasonable degree of certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments and unusual charges, expenses and gains. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant. LIQUIDITY At December 31, 2020, the Partnership had $148 million drawn on its $300 million revolving credit facility, a $57 million decrease from September 30, 2020. The decrease was attributable to the seasonal inventory liquidation in the NGL segment as working capital declined by $23.6 million and we received net proceeds of $20.7 million from the Mega Lubricants disposition. As previously announced, on August 12, 2020, the Partnership successfully completed an exchange offer and cash tender offer for its senior unsecured notes due February 2021. At December 31, 2020, the Partnership had the following outstanding senior notes: senior unsecured notes due 2021 (“2021 Notes”) of $28.8 million, senior secured notes of $53.8 million due 2024 and senior secured notes of $291.9 million due 2025, for a total of senior notes outstanding of $374.5 million. The Partnership’s leverage ratio, as calculated under the revolving credit facility, was 5.4 times on December 31, 2020 compared to 4.9 times on September 30, 2020. The Partnership is in compliance with all debt covenants as of December 31, 2020. On February 15, 2021, the 2021 Notes matured and the Partnership retired the outstanding balance of $28.8 million using its revolving credit facility. COVID-19 RESPONSE The Partnership initiated and continues to evaluate protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which include work from home initiatives to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as the communities where we operate, travel restrictions, and training personnel regarding preventative measures when accessing docks, vessels and operating locations. At this time all facilities are operational and monitored closely. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $2.6 million, a loss of $0.06 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $6.6 million, or $0.14 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $17.4 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $35.5 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.8 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $20.7 million. The Partnership had no net income, adjusted EBITDA or distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or 2019. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $6.8 million, a loss of $0.17 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $94.9 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $108.3 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $39.7 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $41.8 million. The Partnership had no net income from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a loss of $179.5 million, or $4.55 per limited partner unit, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership had no adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership had no distributable cash flow from discontinued operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $180.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $241.9 million. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $672.1 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $847.1 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations, distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures which are explained in greater detail below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” The Partnership has also included below a table entitled “Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and Distributable Cash Flow” in order to show the components of these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measurement. An attachment included in the Current Report on Form 8-K to which this announcement is included, contains a comparison of the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 to the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership’s outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to guidance or to financial or operational estimates or projections rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnership’s specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership’s annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Partnership’s management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) net income before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), (2) adjusted EBITDA and (3) distributable cash flow. The Partnership’s management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and the ability to generate and distribute cash flow, and as key components of its internal financial reporting. The Partnership’s management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations. Certain items excluded from EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity’s financial performance, such as cost of capital and historical costs of depreciable assets. The Partnership has included information concerning EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations because it provides investors and management with additional information to better understand the following: financial performance of the Partnership’s assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the Partnership’s operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other similarly situated entities; and the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects. The Partnership’s method of computing adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. The economic substance behind the Partnership’s use of adjusted EBITDA is to measure the ability of the Partnership’s assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest costs, support its indebtedness and make distributions to its unitholders.

Distributable Cash Flow and Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations. Distributable cash flow is a significant performance measure used by the Partnership’s management and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to compare basic cash flows generated by the Partnership to the cash distributions it expects to pay unitholders. Distributable cash flow is also an important financial measure for the Partnership’s unitholders since it serves as an indicator of the Partnership’s success in providing a cash return on investment. Specifically, this financial measure indicates to investors whether or not the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain or support an increase in its quarterly distribution rates. Distributable cash flow is also a quantitative standard used throughout the investment community with respect to publicly-traded partnerships because the value of a unit of such an entity is generally determined by the unit’s yield, which in turn is based on the amount of cash distributions the entity pays to a unitholder. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, distributable cash flow, and distributable cash flow from discontinued operations, should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Partnership’s method of computing these measures may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other entities. MMLP-F

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31,



2020



2019Assets

Cash $ 4,958 $ 2,856 Trade and accrued accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $261 and $532, respectively 52,748 87,254 Inventories 54,122 62,540 Due from affiliates 14,807 17,829 Other current assets 8,991 5,833 Assets held for sale — 5,052 Total current assets 135,626 181,364 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 889,108 884,728 Accumulated depreciation (509,237 ) (467,531 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 379,871 417,197 Goodwill 16,823 17,705 Right-of-use assets 22,260 23,901 Deferred income taxes, net 22,253 23,422 Intangibles and other assets, net 2,805 3,567 $ 579,638 $ 667,156

Liabilities and Partners’ Capital (Deficit)

Current portion of long term debt and finance lease obligations $ 31,497 $ 6,758 Trade and other accounts payable 51,900 64,802 Product exchange payables 373 4,322 Due to affiliates 435 1,470 Income taxes payable 556 472 Fair value of derivatives 207 667 Other accrued liabilities 34,407 28,789 Total current liabilities 119,375 107,280 Long-term debt, net 484,597 569,788 Finance lease obligations 289 717 Operating lease liabilities 15,181 16,656 Other long-term obligations 7,067 8,911 Total liabilities 626,509 703,352 Commitments and contingencies Partners’ capital (deficit) (46,871 ) (36,196 ) Total partners’ capital (deficit) (46,871 ) (36,196 ) $ 579,638 $ 667,156

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018

Revenues: Terminalling and storage * $ 80,864 $ 87,397 $ 96,204 Transportation * 132,492 159,622 150,121 Sulfur services 11,659 11,434 11,148 Product sales: * Natural gas liquids 247,479 366,502 496,007 Sulfur services 96,348 99,906 121,388 Terminalling and storage 103,300 122,257 145,236 447,127 588,665 762,631 Total revenues 672,142 847,118 1,020,104 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Natural gas liquids * 215,895 325,376 449,103 Sulfur services * 58,515 65,893 83,641 Terminalling and storage * 82,516 101,526 126,562 356,926 492,795 659,306 Expenses: Operating expenses * 183,747 209,313 216,182 Selling, general and administrative * 40,900 41,433 39,116 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — Impairment of goodwill — — — Depreciation and amortization 61,462 60,060 61,484 Total costs and expenses 643,035 803,601 976,088 Other operating income, net 12,488 14,587 1,041 Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 4,907 — — Operating income 46,502 58,104 45,057 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (46,210 ) (51,690 ) (52,349 ) Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes 3,484 — — Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes (8,817 ) — — Other, net 6 6 38 Total other income (expense) (51,537 ) (51,684 ) (52,311 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (5,035 ) 6,420 (7,254 ) Income tax expense (1,736 ) (1,900 ) (577 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (6,771 ) 4,520 (7,831 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (179,466 ) 63,486 Net income (loss) (6,771 ) (174,946 ) 55,655 Less general partner’s interest in net (income) loss 135 3,499 (882 ) Less pre-acquisition income allocated to the general partner — — (11,550 ) Less (income) loss allocable to unvested restricted units 21 (41 ) (28 ) Limited partners’ interest in net income (loss) $ (6,615 ) $ (171,488 ) $ 43,195 *Related Party Transactions Shown Below

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

*Related Party Transactions Included Above

Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018

Revenues: Terminalling and storage $ 63,823 $ 71,733 $ 79,137 Transportation 21,997 24,243 27,588 Product sales 317 931 1,297 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: (excluding depreciation and amortization) Sulfur services 10,519 10,765 10,641 Terminalling and storage 18,429 23,859 24,613 Expenses: Operating expenses 80,075 88,194 90,878 Selling, general and administrative 32,886 32,622 26,441

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018Allocation of net income (loss) attributable to:



Limited partner interest:

Continuing operations $ (6,615 ) $ 4,430 $ (18,982 ) Discontinued operations — (175,918 ) 62,177 $ (6,615 ) $ (171,488 ) $ 43,195

General partner interest:

Continuing operations $ (135 ) $ 91 $ (387 ) Discontinued operations — (3,590 ) 1,269 $ (135 ) $ (3,499 ) $ 882

Net income (loss) per unit attributable to limited partners:



Basic:

Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.49 ) Discontinued operations — (4.55 ) 1.60 $ (0.17 ) $ (4.44 ) $ 1.11 Weighted average limited partner units – basic 38,657 38,659 38,907

Diluted:

Continuing operations $ (0.17 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.49 ) Discontinued operations — (4.55 ) 1.60 $ (0.17 ) $ (4.44 ) $ 1.11 Weighted average limited partner units – diluted 38,657 38,659 38,923

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CAPITAL

(Dollars in thousands)



Partners’ Capital (Deficit)



Parent NetInvestment



Common



GeneralPartner



Units



Amount



Amount



Total

Balances – December 31, 2017 $ 24,240 38,444,612 $ 290,927 $ 7,314 $ 322,481 Net income 11,550 — 43,223 882 55,655 Issuance of common units, net — — (118 ) — (118 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 315,500 — — — Issuance of performance-based restricted units 317,925 — Forfeiture of restricted units — (27,000 ) — — — General partner contribution — — — — — Cash distributions — — (76,872 ) (1,569 ) (78,441 ) Deemed distribution from Martin Resource Management Corporation (12,070 ) — — — (12,070 ) Reimbursement of excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — — — — Excess carrying value of the assets over the purchase price paid by Martin Resource Management — — (26 ) — (26 ) Unit-based compensation — — 1,224 — 1,224 Purchase of treasury units — (18,800 ) (273 ) — (273 ) Balances – December 31, 2018 23,720 39,032,237 258,085 6,627 288,432 Net loss — — (171,447 ) (3,499 ) (174,946 ) Issuance of common units, net — — (289 ) — (289 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 16,944 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (154,288 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (48,111 ) (982 ) (49,093 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — — (102,393 ) — (102,393 ) Deferred taxes on acquired assets and liabilities — — 24,781 — 24,781 Unit-based compensation — — 1,424 — 1,424 Purchase of treasury units — (31,504 ) (392 ) — (392 ) Contribution to parent (23,720 ) — — — (23,720 ) Balances – December 31, 2019 — 38,863.389 (38,342 ) 2,146 (36,196 ) Net loss — — (6,636 ) (135 ) (6,771 ) Issuance of time-based restricted units — 81,000 — — — Forfeiture of restricted units — (85,467 ) — — — Cash distributions — — (5,211 ) (106 ) (5,317 ) Unit-based compensation — — 1,422 — 1,422 Purchase of treasury units — (7,748 ) (9 ) — (9 ) Balances – December 31, 2020 $ — 38,851,174 $ (48,776 ) $ 1,905 $ (46,871 )

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,771 ) $ (174,946 ) $ 55,655 Less: (Income) loss from discontinued operations — 179,466 (63,486 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (6,771 ) 4,520 (7,831 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61,462 60,060 61,484 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issue costs 3,422 4,041 3,445 Amortization of premium on notes payable (191 ) (306 ) (306 ) Deferred income tax expense 1,169 1,360 208 Gain on disposition or sale of property, plant, and equipment (9,788 ) (13,332 ) (1,041 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment (4,907 ) — — Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes (3,484 ) — — Non-cash impact related to exchange of senior unsecured notes (749 ) — — Derivative (income) loss 8,209 5,137 (14,024 ) Net cash (paid) received for commodity derivatives (8,669 ) (4,466 ) 13,948 Unit-based compensation 1,422 1,424 1,224 Change in current assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts and other receivables 30,741 62 29,085 Product exchange receivables — 166 (137 ) Inventories 5,264 21,493 13,370 Due from affiliates 2,932 1,822 5,961 Other current assets (5,733 ) (254 ) 1,485 Trade and other accounts payable (7,318 ) (898 ) (27,321 ) Product exchange payables (3,949 ) (7,781 ) 555 Due to affiliates (1,035 ) (1,469 ) 99 Income taxes payable 84 27 (65 ) Other accrued liabilities 4,144 (3,017 ) (6,636 ) Change in other non-current assets and liabilities (1,470 ) (543 ) 1,206 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 64,785 68,046 74,709 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities — 7,769 30,321 Net cash provided by operating activities 64,785 75,815 105,030 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, and equipment (28,622 ) (30,621 ) (35,255 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (23,720 ) — Payments for plant turnaround costs (1,478 ) (5,677 ) (1,893 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 25,154 20,660 11,483 Proceeds from involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 7,550 5,031 — Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities 2,604 (34,327 ) (25,665 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities — 209,155 173,287 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,604 174,828 147,622 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (338,199 ) (729,514 ) (559,201 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 282,019 638,000 399,000 Proceeds from issuance of common units, net of issuance related costs — (289 ) (118 ) Deemed contribution from (distribution to) Martin Resource Management — — (12,070 ) Excess purchase price over carrying value of acquired assets — (102,393 ) (26 ) Purchase of treasury units (9 ) (392 ) (273 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (3,781 ) (4,406 ) (1,312 ) Cash distributions paid (5,317 ) (49,093 ) (78,441 ) Net cash used in financing activities (65,287 ) (248,087 ) (252,441 ) Net increase in cash 2,102 2,556 211 Cash at beginning of year 2,856 300 89 Cash at end of year $ 4,958 $ 2,856 $ 300

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)



Terminalling and Storage Segment



Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



Year Ended December 31,



Variance



PercentChange



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Revenues: Services $ 87,661 $ 93,980 $ (6,319 ) (7)% Products 103,380 122,333 (18,953 ) (15)% Total revenues 191,041 216,313 (25,272 ) (12)% Cost of products sold 87,495 107,081 (19,586 ) (18)% Operating expenses 50,421 53,279 (2,858 ) (5)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,159 5,997 162 3% Depreciation and amortization 29,489 30,952 (1,463 ) (5)% 17,477 19,004 (1,527 ) (8)% Other operating income (loss), net 6,429 (1,334 ) 7,763 582% Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 63 — 63 Operating income $ 23,969 $ 17,670 $ 6,299 36% Shore-based throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum) (gallons) 80,000 80,000 — —% Smackover refinery throughput volumes (guaranteed minimum BBL per day) 6,500 6,500 — —%

Transportation Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



Year Ended December 31,



Variance



PercentChange



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Revenues $ 150,285 $ 183,740 $ (33,455 ) (18)% Operating expenses 122,064 141,713 (19,649 ) (14)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,245 8,199 46 1% Depreciation and amortization 17,505 15,307 2,198 14% 2,471 18,521 (16,050 ) (87)% Other operating loss, net (690 ) (1,691 ) 1,001 59% Operating income $ 1,781 $ 16,830 $ (15,049 ) (89)%

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

(Dollars and volumes in thousands, except BBL per day)



Sulfur Services Segment



Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



Year Ended December 31,



Variance



PercentChange



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Revenues: Services $ 11,659 $ 11,434 $ 225 2% Products 96,361 99,906 (3,545 ) (4)% Total revenues 108,020 111,340 (3,320 ) (3)% Cost of products sold 62,920 71,806 (8,886 ) (12)% Operating expenses 10,891 10,639 252 2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,791 4,784 7 —% Depreciation and amortization 12,012 11,332 680 6% 17,406 12,779 4,627 36% Other operating income, net 6,751 1,210 5,541 458% Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment 4,844 — 4,844 Operating income $ 29,001 $ 13,989 $ 15,012 107% Sulfur (long tons) 642.0 665.0 (23.0 ) (3)% Fertilizer (long tons) 275.0 260.0 15.0 6% Sulfur services volumes (long tons) 917.0 925.0 (8.0 ) (1)%

Natural Gas Services Segment Comparative Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



Year Ended December 31,



Variance



PercentChange



2020



2019



(In thousands)

Products Revenues $ 247,484 $ 366,502 (119,018 ) (32)% Cost of products sold 228,345 341,800 (113,455 ) (33)% Operating expenses 3,008 6,300 (3,292 ) (52)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,013 4,739 (726 ) (15)% Depreciation and amortization 2,456 2,469 (13 ) (1)% 9,662 11,194 (1,532 ) (14)% Other operating income (loss), net (2 ) 16,402 (16,404 ) (100)% Operating income $ 9,660 $ 27,596 $ (17,936 ) (65)% NGLs Volumes (barrels) 9,231 9,820 (589 ) (6)%

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to our most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, which represents EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow



Three Months EndedDecember 31,



Year EndedDecember 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss) $ (2,564 ) $ 6,642 $ (6,771 ) $ (174,946 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — 179,466 Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,564 ) 6,642 (6,771 ) 4,520 Adjustments: Interest expense 13,965 11,060 46,210 51,690 Income tax expense 226 328 1,736 1,900 Depreciation and amortization 15,604 15,063 61,462 60,060

EBITDA from Continuing Operations

27,231 33,093 102,637 118,170 Adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (9,941 ) 617 (9,788 ) (13,332 ) Gain on involuntary conversion of property, plant and equipment (384 ) — (4,907 ) — Gain on retirement of senior unsecured notes — — (3,484 ) — Loss on exchange of senior unsecured notes 301 — 8,817 — Unrealized mark-to-market on commodity derivatives (184 ) 1,200 (460 ) 671 Non-cash insurance related accruals — — 250 500 Lower of cost or market adjustments — 226 370 633 Unit-based compensation 352 360 1,422 1,424 Transaction costs associated with acquisitions — — — 224

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

17,375 35,496 94,857 108,290 Adjustments: Interest expense (13,965 ) (11,060 ) (46,210 ) (51,690 ) Income tax expense (226 ) (328 ) (1,736 ) (1,900 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 748 483 3,422 4,041 Amortization of debt premium — (76 ) (191 ) (306 ) Deferred income taxes (33 ) 260 1,169 1,360 Payments for plant turnaround costs (841 ) (560 ) (1,478 ) (5,677 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2,256 ) (3,492 ) (10,138 ) (12,368 )

Distributable Cash Flow from Continuing Operations

$ 802 $ 20,723 $ 39,695 $ 41,750 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ — $ — $ — $ (179,466 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization — — — 8,161

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net — — — 178,781 Non-cash insurance related accruals — — — 3,213

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

$ — $ — $ — $ 10,689 Maintenance capital expenditures $ — $ — $ — $ (912 )

Distributable Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations

$ — $ — $ — $ 9,777

