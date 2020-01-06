0:00 | 07.01.2020



Martin Place Securities Commissioned Research Report – Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA)



Key Points

– Maiden 2.5Moz Inferred JORC Resource achieved in Sept 2019

– Resource size 181m tonnes @0.43g/t Au at 0.18g/t cut-off

– Korbel is a near-surface, large scale and low strip IRGS deposit

– Blocks A & B are open at depth and along strike

– Resources drilling program underway in early 2020

– Expect resource upgrade to double current resource base

– Follow up drilling on RPM target – 102m @1.04g/t Au

– Estelle tenement area extended by 85% to 220km2

– Tenements have 15 known gold prospects so far

– Estelle value could exceed $0.20/NVA share

About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

– Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

– Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.

About Martin Place Securities:

Martin Place Securities is Australia’s Boutique Resources Investment Firm, specialising in emerging mining, resources and energy companies.

MPS was founded in October 2000 to provide a link between Australian resource sector opportunities and investors from major financial centres in Europe, North America and China. We are well known for identifying and financing early stage prospects that develop into successful growth companies.

MPS provides services in Corporate Advisory, Stockbroking, Investment Research and Education.

