17:35 | 11.03.2020

Martina’s Hot Sauce Launches Natural Line of Probiotic Hot Sauces

Martina’s Hot Sauce is excited to announce the company’s new line of sauces ranging from their classic – a blend of citrus, habanero, honey and other goodies – to the aguachile sauce that’s one of the first of its kind. And best of all, the products are all-natural and filled with probiotics. The company was founded by private chef and hot sauce enthusiast Margie Arbizo who’s on a mission to change the way we elevate our foods by cutting down on artificial ingredients (e.g. preservatives) by embracing all of the benefits fermentation, and ultimately probiotics, have to offer. Growing up in a Hispanic household and being a foodie, Margie realized early on that: “Many of the hot sauces I was eating as a child were not exactly healthy, and a majority of sauces that I knew and loved were full of sugar, salt, and ingredients I can’t even pronounce,” she stated. This then sparked an idea in her mind. From plant-based burgers to gluten-free pasta the food industry is innovating quickly and Martina’s is primed to revolutionize the space by introducing one of the world’s first probiotic hot sauce lines as well as additional products in the near future. For more information on Martina’s Hot Sauce or to purchase a bottle for yourself, please visit the company website: https://www.martinashotsauce.com Also, be sure to follow them on Instagram (@martinashotsauce) for updates and helpful recipes: https://www.instagram.com/martinashotsauce/

About Martina’s Hot Sauce:

Martina’s is a natural foods company based in Los Angeles, California that’s focused on providing unique hot sauces and seasonings that not only add flavor but also promote a healthy lifestyle. The company has plans to grow significantly in the coming months.

