14:00 | 21.07.2020
Mary Kay Inc. and the Mary Kay FoundationSM Donate Hundreds of Thousands of Hand Sanitizer Units to First Responders, Domestic Violence Shelters and Businesses in Texas
In an effort to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and support frontline workers in Texas, Mary Kay Inc. donated hundreds of thousands of hand sanitizer units to first responders, domestic violence shelters and businesses in its home state. The donations come on the heel of the company announcing nearly $10 million in global support to combat the pandemic.
Mary Kay global facilities located in Texas include:
The donated hand sanitizer, which was produced locally at Mary Kay’s Richard R. Rogers Global Manufacturing and R&D Center, began hitting the frontlines in March. In total, 588 domestic violence shelters, hospitals, first responders, and other organizations and businesses in Texas received the products.
“Dallas County’s frontline responders are placing their lives on the line each day to combat the effects of COVID-19,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “It is essential that we take every measure we can to ensure they have the resources necessary to protect themselves. Mary Kay saw an opportunity to assist our responders and quickly acted to produce an essential item. Thanks to Mary Kay Inc.’s donation of hand sanitizer, we are better equipped to protect those who are working around the clock to protect us.”
The Mary Kay FoundationSM provided monetary grants to four local domestic violence shelters in or around Dallas: Denton County Friends of the Family, The Family Place, Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, and Hope’s Door New Beginning Center; and supplied nearly 70 shelters with hand sanitizer. The Foundation also donated $75,000 to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and its Conference on Crimes Against Women efforts (CCAW) in collaboration with the Dallas Police Department.
“Now, more than ever, the uncertainty our clients face is magnified by the collective uncertainties our community is facing,” said Katherine Jahangiri, Director of Marketing and Development at Denton County Friends of the Family. “Victims of domestic abuse are finding themselves physically trapped in their homes with their abusers, which creates unprecedented barriers for our organization. For years, Mary Kay has been a partner to the work we’ve done in Denton County, and now more than ever, we’re thankful for their generous gift to our organization, as well as the ways they’ve consistently stepped up to support others in our community.”
In order to help Texans combat the uptick in COVID cases, Mary Kay also provided hand sanitizer to Economic Development & Tourism for the Town of Addison, which used them to develop safety kits for local businesses.
“We want employees on the frontline to feel comfortable if they are working, and Mary Kay has helped make that possible,” said Orlando Campos, Director of Economic Development & Tourism for the Town of Addison. “The Town of Addison is tremendously grateful for their donation of locally-produced hand sanitizer, which will go a long way in providing peace of mind in this community.”
