|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:13 | 07.01.2022
Mary Kay Inc. & Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM Celebrate 2021 Year-End Highlights
Mary Kay Inc., a global entrepreneurship development company and advocate for corporate social responsibility and sustainability, today released its year-end highlights. In 2021, Mary Kay Inc. continued its decades-long commitment to enriching the lives of women around the globe and building healthier, more sustainable communities.
Mary Kay markets celebrated anniversaries: Mary Kay Lithuania (10 years) and Mary Kay Germany (35 years).
Named one of America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2021 by Forbes.
Celebrated 25 years partnering with Global Beauty Ambassador, Luis Casco.
Dr. Michelle Hines, Ph.D., Mary Kay Director of Product Formulation, was announced as president-elect for the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC).
In collaboration with Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID), announced Skin Health/Skin Disease Grants. Grants will be awarded to researchers conducting groundbreaking, innovative studies in skin health and skin diseases to uncover new perspectives and intervention strategies.
Announced recipients of multiple science educational grants including: the Society of Cosmetic Chemists and Mary Kay Inc. – Madam C.J. Walker Scholarships, in support of under-represented minority students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in chemical, physical, medical, pharmaceutical, biological, or related sciences and technology; and provided five Girls in STEAM grants to young women currently engaged in innovative research. The 2021 recipients included: Mylana Brodovska, Ukraine; Selin Alara Ornek, Turkey; Jordan Reeves, U.S.; Ivanna Hernandez, Colombia; and Allie Weber, U.S.
Unveiled research at multiple virtual science conferences. The research included: sharing research on a gradual retinization process that significantly improves tolerance to higher concentrated pure retinol, while still delivering retinol’s key skin benefits; presented the findings for topical application of pure retinol improving hyperpigmentation in an Asian population; and Modulating mechanisms associated with skin barrier function effectively alleviates 2 common concerns associated with sensitive skin.
Mary Kay China: China’s Henan province was affected by severe flooding. Due to the floods, at least 33 people were killed, 8 others went missing, 200,000 people were evacuated, 3 million people were affected, and the direct economic loss was about $1.22 billion yuan. Mary Kay China donated 1-million-yuan worth of products to Henan Charity Federation.
Mary Kay Germany: European floods impacted Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands and ranked as the most destructive natural hazard in Northern Europe. Mary Kay Germany pledged up to $100,000 euros to support those affected.
Mary Kay Spain: In 2020-21, partnered with the Fundación Vicente Ferrer to provide health care access to children and their families in India. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (in 2018), Mary Kay Spain financed the construction of a school for children in Pagadalavaripalli village, located in the Kadiri (Anantapur) region of India.
In collaboration with UN Women, ILO & WE Empower, re-released, “Strengthening Support for Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19 Response and Recovery” at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65).
Mary Kay and the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM were recognized in the Report of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women on the activities of the United Nations trust fund in support of actions to eliminate violence against women to the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65) and Human Rights Council.
Released Gender Diversity in the Workplace Data: 54% of Mary Kay’s global executive team is female; 61% of Mary Kay’s global workforce is female; and 54% of Global Vice Presidents and above are female; 59% of Directors and above are female.
In collaboration with global partner Equal Rights Trust, announced the launch of innovative research on gender inequality in algorithms and artificial intelligence aimed at addressing equality and gender impacts of algorithmic systems, presented by Mary Kay.
Became a signatory to two crucial causes in protecting our world’s waterways: the CEO Water Mandate and the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Ocean Principles.
Through its partnership with Arbor Day Foundation, the Time for Trees® initiative, announced achieving the commitment to planting 100 million trees and inspiring 5 million new tree planters by April of 2022, was achieved one year ahead of schedule.
Mary Kay has partnered with the Nature Conservancy since 1991. In 2021, Mary Kay supported seven projects in the Solomon Islands, Northern Australia, New Zealand, rural China, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer