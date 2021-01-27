|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:36 | 27.01.2021
Masonite Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to discuss the 2020 fourth quarter and full year results.
A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at Q4 2020 Earnings Webcast. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).
A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through March 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13714303.
