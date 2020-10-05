|
Masonite Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to discuss the 2020 third quarter results.
A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).
A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through November 18, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #1371407.
