22:29 | 04.02.2021
Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and operational highlights. Matador also expects to release its full year 2021 operational and financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release.
To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 6492069. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through March 31, 2021.
For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.
