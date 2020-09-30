|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 23.02.2021
Matador Resources Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. A slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. In a separate press release issued today, Matador also provided its 2021 operating plan and 2021 market guidance.
“Matador was particularly pleased to achieve free cash flow for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $157.6 million, leading to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted free cash flow of $60.7 million. Given this strong free cash flow, Matador repaid $35 million in borrowings outstanding under our reserves-based credit facility during the fourth quarter and then repaid an additional $10 million in January 2021 (see Slide C). Further, at year-end 2020, Matador’s leverage ratio under our reserves-based credit facility was 2.9x, well below the sole covenant under our credit facility to maintain this leverage ratio below 4.0x. Matador expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in aggregate for full year 2021 and plans to continue using a significant portion of this discretionary cash flow to continue reducing the borrowings outstanding under our credit facility.
“Matador’s total oil equivalent production grew 14% sequentially to 83,200 BOE per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, above our expectations for 8 to 10% production growth in the fourth quarter and an all-time quarterly high for Matador, as we enjoyed the first full quarter of production from our recently completed Boros wells in the Stateline asset area and Leatherneck wells in the Greater Stebbins Area. Our operations and asset teams also continued to achieve new milestones in their efforts to improve our capital efficiency and operating costs, achieving lower-than-expected capital expenditures and operating expenses. Drilling and completion costs for all operated horizontal wells completed and turned to sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged $625 per completed lateral foot, an all-time low for Matador (see Slide D). Lease operating expenses on a unit-of-production basis declined 8% sequentially to $3.20 per BOE, and general and administrative expenses on a unit-of production basis declined 4% sequentially to $2.16 per BOE—both were all time lows for Matador.
“San Mateo also achieved record quarterly results in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see Slide E). Natural gas gathering and processing, oil gathering and transportation and produced water handling volumes were all up significantly on a sequential basis in the fourth quarter of 2020, as San Mateo enjoyed the first full quarter of operations following the completion and successful startup of the expansion of the Black River Processing Plant and the related pipeline infrastructure and began gathering and processing natural gas and gathering, transporting and handling oil and produced water from Matador’s Stateline asset area and the Greater Stebbins Area. San Mateo also reported free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2020, with net cash from operating activities of $26.1 million leading to adjusted free cash flow of $21.4 million. As a result, in January 2021, San Mateo repaid $11 million in borrowings outstanding under its credit facility. San Mateo expects to generate free cash flow throughout 2021 as well, given the current maintenance level of capital expenditures budgeted for 2021.
Production Change (%)
Production
Q4 2020
Sequential(1)
Guidance(2)
Difference(3)
YoY(4)
Total, BOE per day
83,200
+14.0%
+8% to +10%
+5.0%
+12.8%
Oil, Bbl per day
48,000
+13.4%
+8% to +10%
+4.4%
+14.1%
Natural Gas, MMcf per day
210.9
+14.7%
+8% to +10%
+5.7%
+11.0%
(1)
As compared to the third quarter of 2020.
(2)
Production change previously projected, as provided on October 27, 2020.
(3)
As compared to midpoint of guidance provided on October 27, 2020.
(4)
Represents year-over-year percentage change from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $32.3 million, or adjusted net income of $0.27 per diluted common share, a sequential increase from an adjusted net income of $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a year-over-year decrease from adjusted net income of $46.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization and certain other items (“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP financial measure) were $150.1 million, a sequential increase from $121.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a year-over-year decrease from $181.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were a Matador-record low of $2.16 per BOE, a 4% sequential decrease from $2.25 per BOE in the third quarter of 2020, and a 32% year-over-year decrease from $3.17 per BOE in the fourth quarter of 2019. Matador’s G&A expenses continued to be positively impacted primarily by the G&A cost reductions initially implemented in the first quarter of 2020 and maintained throughout the remainder of the year. This record low G&A per BOE in the fourth quarter was also attributable to the 14% year-over-year increase in total oil and natural gas production during the fourth quarter.
Matador incurred capital expenditures for drilling, completing and equipping wells (“D/C/E capital expenditures”) of approximately $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 21% below the Company’s estimate of $78 million for D/C/E capital expenditures during the quarter. For full year 2020, Matador’s D/C/E capital expenditures were approximately $450 million, or about 3% below the midpoint of Matador’s updated guidance of $465 million for full year 2020 D/C/E capital expenditures, as provided on October 27, 2020.
At December 31, 2020, Matador’s leverage ratio, as defined in the Company’s reserves-based credit facility, was 2.9x, which was below the Company’s expectations for year-end 2020. The leverage ratio of 2.9x was also well below the sole covenant under the Company’s reserves-based credit facility to maintain this leverage ratio below 4.0x.
In January 2021, Matador repaid an additional $10 million in borrowings outstanding under the reserves-based credit facility. Total borrowings outstanding under the reserves-based credit facility at February 23, 2021 were $430 million.
Oil (MBbl)(2)
4,419
3,895
3,872
Natural gas (Bcf)(3)
19.4
16.9
17.5
Total oil equivalent (MBOE)(4)
7,653
6,715
6,785
Average Daily Production Volumes:(1)
Oil (Bbl/d)(5)
48,028
42,340
42,087
Natural gas (MMcf/d)(6)
210.9
183.9
190.0
Total oil equivalent (BOE/d)(7)
83,183
72,989
73,749
Average Sales Prices:
Oil, without realized derivatives (per Bbl)
$
40.99
$
38.67
$
56.36
Oil, with realized derivatives (per Bbl)
$
38.59
$
37.28
$
56.78
Natural gas, without realized derivatives (per Mcf)(8)
$
2.97
$
2.27
$
2.31
Natural gas, with realized derivatives (per Mcf)
$
2.97
$
2.27
$
2.31
Revenues (millions):
Oil and natural gas revenues
$
238.7
$
189.1
$
258.6
Third-party midstream services revenues
$
15.1
$
19.4
$
17.7
Realized gain (loss) on derivatives
$
(10.6
)
$
(5.4
)
$
1.7
Operating Expenses (per BOE):
Production taxes, transportation and processing
$
3.53
$
3.85
$
3.88
Lease operating
$
3.20
$
3.48
$
4.43
Plant and other midstream services operating
$
1.62
$
1.40
$
1.51
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
$
11.73
$
13.11
$
14.89
General and administrative(9)
$
2.16
$
2.25
$
3.17
Total(10)
$
22.24
$
24.09
$
27.88
Other (millions):
Net sales of purchased natural gas(11)
$
1.2
$
2.2
$
0.7
Net (loss) income (millions)(12)
$
(89.5
)
$
(276.1
)
$
24.0
(Loss) earnings per common share (diluted)(12)
$
(0.77
)
$
(2.38
)
$
0.21
Adjusted net income (millions)(12)(13)
$
32.3
$
11.6
$
46.1
Adjusted earnings per common share (diluted)(12)(14)
$
0.27
$
0.10
$
0.39
Adjusted EBITDA (millions)(12)(15)
$
150.1
$
121.0
$
181.0
Net cash provided by operating activities (millions)(16)
$
157.6
$
109.6
$
198.9
Adjusted free cash flow (millions)(12)(17)
$
60.7
$
(18.0
)
$
(3.0
)
San Mateo net income (millions)(18)
$
26.2
$
20.3
$
19.6
San Mateo adjusted EBITDA (millions)(15)(18)
$
35.4
$
28.0
$
26.5
San Mateo net cash provided by operating activities (millions)(18)
$
26.1
$
24.8
$
23.8
San Mateo adjusted free cash flow (millions)(16)(17)(18)
$
21.4
$
(28.6
)
$
(61.1
)
D/C/E capital expenditures (millions)
$
63.4
$
94.5
$
142.4
Midstream capital expenditures (millions)(19)
$
7.4
$
28.0
$
25.4
(1) Production volumes and proved reserves reported in two streams: oil and natural gas, including both dry and liquids-rich natural gas.
(2) One thousand barrels of oil.
(3) One billion cubic feet of natural gas.
(4) One thousand barrels of oil equivalent, estimated using a conversion ratio of one barrel of oil per six thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
(5) Barrels of oil per day.
(6) Millions of cubic feet of natural gas per day.
(7) Barrels of oil equivalent per day, estimated using a conversion ratio of one barrel of oil per six thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
(8) Per thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
(9) Includes approximately $0.42, $0.50 and $0.70 per BOE of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2020, the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.
(10) Total does not include the impact of full-cost ceiling impairment charges, purchased natural gas or immaterial accretion expenses.
(11) Net sales of purchased natural gas refers to residue natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) that are purchased from customers and subsequently resold. Such amounts reflect revenues from sales of purchased natural gas of $3.9 million, $13.4 million and $34.7 million less expenses of $2.6 million, $11.1 million and $34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.
(12) Attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders.
(13) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of adjusted net income and a reconciliation of adjusted net income (non-GAAP) to net (loss) income (GAAP), please see “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(14) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of adjusted earnings per diluted common share and a reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) to (loss) earnings per diluted common share (GAAP), please see “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(15) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net (loss) income (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP), please see “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(16) As reported for each period on a consolidated basis, including 100% of San Mateo’s net cash provided by operating activities.
(17) Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of adjusted free cash flow and a reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) to net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP), please see “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(18) Represents 100% of San Mateo’s net income, net cash provided by operating activities or adjusted free cash flow for each period reported.
(19) Includes Matador’s 51% share of San Mateo’s capital expenditures, net of the applicable portions of Five Point’s $50 million capital carry of Matador’s proportionate interest in San Mateo II, plus 100% of other immaterial midstream capital expenditures not associated with San Mateo.
Operated
Non-Operated
Total
Gross Operated
Asset/Operating Area
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Gross
Net
Well Completion Intervals
Antelope Ridge
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Arrowhead
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Ranger
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Rustler Breaks
5
2.6
8
1.7
13
4.3
1-1BS, 1-2BS, 1-3BS, 2-WC A
Stateline
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Twin Lakes
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Wolf/Jackson Trust
–
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
2.6
8
1.7
13
4.3
–
–
–
–
–
No wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
–
1
0.0
1
0.0
No operated wells turned to sales in Q4 2020
Note: WC = Wolfcamp; BS = Bone Spring. For example, 1-3BS indicates one Third Bone Spring completion and 2-WC A indicates two Wolfcamp A completions. Any “0.0” values in the table above reflect a net working interest of less than 5%, which does not round to 0.1.
Completion
24-hr IP
BOE/d /
Oil
Asset Area/Well Name
Interval
Ray State #113H
First Bone Spring
2,038
206
74%
Ray State #123H
Second Bone Spring
2,314
229
78%
Ace Stern Vegas #137H
Third Bone Spring
3,032
302
75%
Ace Stern Vegas #203H
Wolfcamp A-XY
2,219
225
73%
Ace Stern Vegas #204H
Wolfcamp A-XY
2,163
220
72%
As previously noted in this earnings release, drilling and completion costs for these five operated wells completed and turned to sales in the Rustler Breaks asset area in the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged approximately $625 per completed lateral foot. These costs were the lowest quarterly drilling and completion costs per lateral foot that Matador has achieved to date in the Delaware Basin.
Matador was very encouraged by the results from the Ray State #113H well, which was another successful test of the First Bone Spring formation moving north in the Rustler Breaks asset area. This well’s test result and strong initial production performance demonstrate yet again the potential for the First Bone Spring formation throughout the Rustler Breaks asset area.
Matador was also very pleased with the 24-hour IP test results from the Ace Stern Vegas wells, including the high oil cuts from each of these three wells. The Ace Stern Vegas #137H well was Matador’s first test of the Third Bone Spring formation this far north in the Rustler Breaks asset area, and the Company was very encouraged by the strong test results from this well, which bodes well for the further prospectivity of the Third Bone Spring formation in the northern portion of the Rustler Breaks asset area.
For the first quarter of 2021, Matador’s weighted average oil price differential relative to the WTI benchmark price, inclusive of the monthly roll and transportation costs, is anticipated to be in the range of ($1.00) to ($2.00) per barrel.
Matador’s realized loss on derivatives (commodity price hedges) of approximately $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to certain losses associated with its oil swaps with a strike price of $35.00 per barrel. The Company put these oil swaps in place when restructuring its oil hedges early in the second quarter of 2020 to protect the balance sheet and ensure it would remain in compliance with its sole reserves-based credit facility leverage covenant in 2020, which requires the Company to maintain a leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, below 4.0x. Overall, this restructuring of the Company’s oil hedges proved effective, as Matador realized a net gain on derivatives of $38.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and ended the year with a leverage ratio of 2.9x. Please see the accompanying slide presentation for a more complete summary of Matador’s current oil and natural gas derivative positions.
For the first quarter of 2021, Matador’s weighted average natural gas price differential relative to the Henry Hub benchmark price is anticipated to be in the range of +$0.50 to +$1.00 per thousand cubic feet, primarily attributable to improved natural gas price differentials at the Waha hub in West Texas, as well as to recent improvements in prices for NGLs.
Matador realized no gains or losses on any of its natural gas hedges in place during the fourth quarter of 2020.
The fourth quarter of 2020 was also the first full quarter of operations for approximately 43 miles of large diameter natural gas gathering pipelines that San Mateo placed in service during the third quarter of 2020 between the Black River Processing Plant and Matador’s Stateline asset area (approximately 24 miles) and the Greater Stebbins Area (approximately 19 miles). In addition, San Mateo also enjoyed the first quarter of operations for approximately 19 miles of various diameter crude oil pipelines from certain points of origin in the Greater Stebbins Area to the existing San Mateo interconnect with a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in Eddy County, New Mexico. San Mateo is currently gathering or transporting Matador’s oil and natural gas production via pipeline in both the Stateline asset area and the Greater Stebbins Area, as well as in the Wolf and Rustler Breaks asset areas. San Mateo is handling Matador’s produced water in each of these areas as well.
San Mateo’s operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 were highlighted by sequential increases in natural gas gathering and processing, water handling and oil gathering and transportation volumes. As expected, natural gas gathering and processing volumes, water handling volumes and oil gathering and transportation volumes all increased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2020 as San Mateo gathered, transported, processed and handled the first full quarter of oil and natural gas production and produced water from Matador’s recently completed Boros wells in the Stateline asset area and the Leatherneck wells in the Greater Stebbins Area.
Gathered and transported an average of 42,500 barrels of oil per day, a 39% sequential increase, as compared to 30,600 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2020, and a 59% year-over-year increase, as compared to 26,700 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Handled an average of 260,000 barrels of produced water per day, a 12% sequential increase, as compared to 233,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2020, and a 22% year-over-year increase, as compared to 213,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gathered an average of 216 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, a 12% sequential increase, as compared to 193 million cubic feet per day in the third quarter of 2020, and an 18% year-over-year decrease, as compared to 262 million cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Processed an average of 175 million cubic feet of natural gas per day at the Black River Processing Plant, a 17% sequential increase, as compared to 150 million cubic feet per day in the third quarter of 2020, and a 24% year-over-year decrease, as compared to 232 million cubic feet per day in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income (GAAP basis) of $26.2 million, a 29% sequential increase from $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a 34% year-over-year increase from $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This quarterly result was a record high for San Mateo and above the Company’s expectations for the fourth quarter, primarily resulting from stronger-than-expected production volumes from Matador’s Boros and Leatherneck wells.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $35.4 million, a 27% sequential increase from $28.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, and a 34% year-over-year increase from $26.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This quarterly result was a record high for San Mateo and above the Company’s expectations for the fourth quarter for the reasons noted above.
Net cash provided by San Mateo operating activities (GAAP basis) of $26.1 million, leading to San Mateo adjusted free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $21.4 million. San Mateo achieved these cash flow measures in the fourth quarter as a result of the completion of the significant expansion projects in Eddy County, New Mexico during the third quarter of 2020. San Mateo expects to generate adjusted free cash flow going forward, assuming a maintenance level of capital expenditures in future periods.
In January 2021, San Mateo repaid $11 million in borrowings outstanding under its credit facility. Total borrowings outstanding under the San Mateo credit facility at February 23, 2021 were $323 million. The San Mateo credit facility is non-recourse with respect to Matador.
For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED
Current assets
Cash
$
57,916
$
40,024
Restricted cash
33,467
25,104
Accounts receivable
Oil and natural gas revenues
85,098
95,228
Joint interest billings
34,823
67,546
Other
17,212
26,639
Derivative instruments
6,727
—
Lease and well equipment inventory
10,584
10,744
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,802
13,207
Total current assets
261,629
278,492
Property and equipment, at cost
Oil and natural gas properties, full-cost method
Evaluated
5,295,931
4,557,265
Unproved and unevaluated
902,133
1,126,992
Midstream properties
841,695
643,903
Other property and equipment
29,561
27,021
Less accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization
(3,701,551
)
(2,655,586
)
Net property and equipment
3,367,769
3,699,595
Other assets
Derivative instruments
2,570
—
Other long-term assets
55,312
91,589
Total assets
$
3,687,280
$
4,069,676
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
13,982
$
25,230
Accrued liabilities
119,158
200,695
Royalties payable
66,049
85,193
Amounts due to affiliates
4,934
19,606
Derivative instruments
45,186
1,897
Advances from joint interest owners
4,191
14,837
Amounts due to joint ventures
—
486
Other current liabilities
37,436
51,828
Total current liabilities
290,936
399,772
Long-term liabilities
Borrowings under Credit Agreement
440,000
255,000
Borrowings under San Mateo Credit Facility
334,000
288,000
Senior unsecured notes payable
1,040,998
1,039,416
Asset retirement obligations
37,919
35,592
Derivative instruments
—
1,984
Deferred income taxes
—
37,329
Other long-term liabilities
30,402
43,131
Total long-term liabilities
1,883,319
1,700,452
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock — $0.01 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 116,847,003 and 116,644,246 shares issued; and 116,844,768 and 116,642,899 shares outstanding, respectively
1,169
1,166
Additional paid-in capital
2,027,069
1,981,014
Accumulated deficit
(741,705
)
(148,500
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,235 and 1,347 shares, respectively
(3
)
(26
)
Total Matador Resources Company shareholders’ equity
1,286,530
1,833,654
Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
226,495
135,798
Total shareholders’ equity
1,513,025
1,969,452
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,687,280
$
4,069,676
Matador Resources Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – UNAUDITED
Oil and natural gas revenues
$
238,676
$
258,619
$
744,461
$
892,325
Third-party midstream services revenues
15,071
17,656
64,932
59,110
Sales of purchased natural gas
3,859
34,711
41,742
74,769
Lease bonus – mineral acreage
—
—
4,062
1,711
Realized (loss) gain on derivatives
(10,634
)
1,701
38,937
9,482
Unrealized loss on derivatives
(22,737
)
(24,012
)
(32,008
)
(53,727
)
Total revenues
224,235
288,675
862,126
983,670
Expenses
Production taxes, transportation and processing
26,985
26,304
93,338
92,273
Lease operating
24,489
30,077
104,953
117,305
Plant and other midstream services operating
12,371
10,244
41,500
36,798
Purchased natural gas
2,610
33,984
32,734
69,398
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
89,749
101,043
361,831
350,540
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
499
468
1,948
1,822
Full-cost ceiling impairment
109,579
—
684,743
—
General and administrative
16,533
21,507
62,578
80,054
Total expenses
282,815
223,627
1,383,625
748,190
Operating (loss) income
(58,580
)
65,048
(521,499
)
235,480
Other income (expense)
Net loss on asset sales and inventory impairment
(200
)
(160
)
(2,832
)
(967
)
Interest expense
(20,352
)
(19,701
)
(76,692
)
(73,873
)
Other income (expense)
309
(1,348
)
1,864
(2,126
)
Total other expense
(20,243
)
(21,209
)
(77,660
)
(76,966
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(78,823
)
43,839
(599,159
)
158,514
Income tax provision (benefit)
Deferred
(2,230
)
10,197
(45,599
)
35,532
Total income tax (benefit) provision
(2,230
)
10,197
(45,599
)
35,532
Net (loss) income
(76,593
)
33,642
(553,560
)
122,982
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(12,861
)
(9,623
)
(39,645
)
(35,205
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders
$
(89,454
)
$
24,019
$
(593,205
)
$
87,777
(Loss) earnings per common share
Basic
$
(0.77
)
$
0.21
$
(5.11
)
$
0.75
Diluted
$
(0.77
)
$
0.21
$
(5.11
)
$
0.75
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
116,163
116,641
116,068
116,555
Diluted
116,163
116,983
116,068
117,063
Matador Resources Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS – UNAUDITED
Net (loss) income
(76,593
)
33,642
$
(553,560
)
$
122,982
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Unrealized loss on derivatives
22,737
24,012
32,008
53,727
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
89,749
101,043
361,831
350,540
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
499
468
1,948
1,822
Full-cost ceiling impairment
109,579
—
684,743
—
Stock-based compensation expense
3,176
4,765
13,625
18,505
Deferred income tax (benefit) provision
(2,230
)
10,197
(45,599
)
35,532
Amortization of debt issuance cost
718
670
2,832
2,484
Net loss on asset sales and inventory impairment
200
160
2,832
967
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
941
(5,920
)
53,001
(43,261
)
Lease and well equipment inventory
(23
)
2,470
(655
)
4,777
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,599
)
255
(3,010
)
(4,844
)
Other long-term assets
(103
)
969
1,681
678
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
17,608
(3,464
)
(43,844
)
(19,004
)
Royalties payable
(2,274
)
21,003
(19,144
)
20,417
Advances from joint interest owners
(3,521
)
7,028
(10,646
)
3,869
Other long-term liabilities
(241
)
1,617
(461
)
2,851
Net cash provided by operating activities
157,623
198,915
477,582
552,042
Investing activities
Drilling, completion and equipping capital expenditures
(70,531
)
(185,238
)
(471,087
)
(679,395
)
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties
(7,374
)
(8,906
)
(72,809
)
(50,766
)
Midstream capital expenditures
(36,417
)
(71,243
)
(234,359
)
(192,035
)
Expenditures for other property and equipment
(404
)
210
(2,200
)
(3,701
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
215
250
4,789
21,921
Net cash used in investing activities
(114,511
)
(264,927
)
(775,666
)
(903,976
)
Financing activities
Repayments of borrowings
(35,000
)
(25,000
)
(35,000
)
(35,000
)
Borrowings under Credit Agreement
—
65,000
220,000
250,000
Borrowings under San Mateo Credit Facility
7,600
28,000
46,000
68,000
Cost to enter into or amend credit facilities
—
(830
)
(660
)
(1,443
)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
—
—
45
3,300
Contributions related to formation of San Mateo I
—
—
14,700
14,700
Contributions from non-controlling interest owners of less-than-wholly-owned subsidiaries
20,678
35,000
119,700
77,330
Distributions to non-controlling interest owners of less-than-wholly-owned subsidiaries
(12,740
)
(11,515
)
(45,570
)
(39,200
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation
—
(26
)
(1,556
)
(3,691
)
Other
(170
)
(295
)
6,680
(918
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(19,632
)
90,334
324,339
333,078
Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash
23,480
24,322
26,255
(18,856
)
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
67,903
40,806
65,128
83,984
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
91,383
$
65,128
$
91,383
$
65,128
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components of understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively, that are of a historical nature. Where references are pro forma, forward-looking, preliminary or prospective in nature, and not based on historical fact, the table does not provide a reconciliation. The Company could not provide such reconciliation without undue hardship because such Adjusted EBITDA numbers are estimations, approximations and/or ranges. In addition, it would be difficult for the Company to present a detailed reconciliation on account of many unknown variables for the reconciling items, including future income taxes, full-cost ceiling impairments, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and gains or losses on asset sales and inventory impairments. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Net (loss) income attributable to Matador Resources Company Shareholders
$
(89,454
)
$
(276,064
)
$
24,019
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
12,861
9,957
9,623
Net (loss) income
(76,593
)
(266,107
)
33,642
Interest expense
20,352
18,231
19,701
Total income tax (benefit) provision
(2,230
)
26,497
10,197
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
89,749
88,025
101,043
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
499
478
468
Full-cost ceiling impairment
109,579
251,163
—
Unrealized loss on derivatives
22,737
13,033
24,012
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
3,176
3,369
4,765
Net loss on asset sales and inventory impairment
200
—
160
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
167,469
134,689
193,988
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(17,350
)
(13,701
)
(12,964
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders
$
150,119
$
120,988
$
181,024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
157,623
$
109,574
$
198,915
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(9,788
)
7,599
(23,958
)
Interest expense, net of non-cash portion
19,634
17,516
19,031
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(17,350
)
(13,701
)
(12,964
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders
$
150,119
$
120,988
$
181,024
Net income
$
26,247
$
20,323
$
19,642
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
7,277
5,822
4,249
Interest expense
1,827
1,766
2,502
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
56
50
58
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,407
$
27,961
$
26,451
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
26,131
$
24,795
$
23,834
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
7,716
1,477
199
Interest expense, net of non-cash portion
1,560
1,689
2,418
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,407
$
27,961
$
26,451
Net (loss) income attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders
$
(89,454
)
$
(276,064
)
$
24,019
Total income tax (benefit) provision
(2,230
)
26,497
10,197
(Loss) income attributable to Matador Resources shareholders before taxes (1)
(91,684
)
(249,567
)
34,216
Less non-recurring and unrealized charges to (loss) income before taxes:
Full-cost ceiling impairment
109,579
251,163
—
Unrealized loss on derivatives
22,737
13,033
24,012
Net loss on asset sales and inventory impairment
200
—
160
Adjusted income attributable to Matador Resources shareholders before taxes
40,832
14,629
58,388
Income tax expense(1)
8,575
3,072
12,261
Adjusted net income attributable to Matador Resources Company shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
32,257
$
11,557
$
46,127
Basic weighted average shares outstanding, without participating securities
116,163
116,155
115,746
Dilutive effect of participating securities
677
685
895
Weighted average shares outstanding, including participating securities – basic
116,840
116,840
116,641
Dilutive effect of options and restricted stock units
704
569
342
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
117,544
117,409
116,983
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Matador Resources shareholders (non-GAAP)
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.10
$
0.40
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.10
$
0.39
The table below reconciles adjusted free cash flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities. All references to Matador’s adjusted free cash flow are those values attributable to Matador shareholders after giving effect to adjusted free cash flow attributable to third-party non-controlling interests, including in San Mateo. Adjusted free cash flow for San Mateo includes the combined financial results of San Mateo Midstream, LLC and San Mateo Midstream II, LLC prior to their October 2020 merger.
$
157,623
$
109,574
$
198,915
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(9,788
)
7,599
(23,958
)
San Mateo discretionary cash flow attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries(1)
(16,585
)
(12,873
)
(11,776
)
Performance incentives received from Five Point
—
—
—
Total discretionary cash flow
131,250
104,300
163,181
Drilling, completion and equipping capital expenditures
70,531
117,194
185,238
Midstream capital expenditures
36,417
74,604
71,243
Expenditures for other property and equipment
404
415
(210
)
Decrease in capital accruals
(30,753
)
(43,000
)
(29,849
)
Accrual-based San Mateo capital expenditures related to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries(2)
(6,083
)
(26,870
)
(60,285
)
Total accrual-based capital expenditures(3)
70,516
122,343
166,137
Adjusted free cash flow
$
60,734
$
(18,043
)
$
(2,956
)
(1)
Represents Five Point’s 49% interest in San Mateo discretionary cash flow, as computed below.
(2)
Represents Five Point’s 49% interest in accrual-based San Mateo capital expenditures, as computed below, and for the three months ended December 31, 2019, amounts related to Five Point’s $50 million carry of Matador’s proportionate interest in San Mateo II.
(3)
Represents drilling, completion and equipping costs, Matador’s share of San Mateo capital expenditures plus 100% of other immaterial midstream capital expenditures not associated with San Mateo.
$
26,131
$
24,795
$
23,834
Net change in San Mateo operating assets and liabilities
7,716
1,477
199
San Mateo discretionary cash flow
33,847
26,272
24,033
San Mateo capital expenditures
36,333
74,712
71,921
(Decrease) increase in San Mateo capital accruals
(23,919
)
(19,875
)
13,166
Accrual-based San Mateo capital expenditures
12,414
54,837
85,087
Adjusted San Mateo free cash flow
$
21,433
$
(28,565
)
$
(61,054
)
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer