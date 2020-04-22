|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:42 | 22.04.2020
Material Science Company Equispheres Secures $30 Million Investment Round
Equispheres, a materials science innovator based in Ottawa, Canada, today announced they have raised Series B investment and a new round of funding totaling $30 Million (CDN), at an undisclosed valuation. This round of funding was led by advanced materials and sustainable technology investor, HG Ventures, with participation from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), BDC, Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs, and other undisclosed contributors.
The round was comprised of $10 million in equity investment from HG Ventures, an $8 million-dollar grant from SDTC, $5 million-dollar subordinated financing from BDC (previously announced and now released under conditions met with this raise) and an additional $7 million in undisclosed funding. Equispheres had previously announced the $8 million grant contribution from SDTC in a release on January 15th, 2020. Equispheres was one of 14 Canadian cleantech companies that received support from SDTC in a strategic investment to “position Canada as a global leader in innovation” and create jobs.
This new round of funding will largely be used to scale up production capacity and facilitate R&D efforts with strategic industry partners. Specifically, the areas the company will focus on are:
Improve reactors for higher volume and lower cost production
Accelerate research and development projects with strategic partners in the automotive, aviation, space and defense industries
Hire and develop talent, creating high quality jobs
Develop application support services for the automotive, aviation, space and defense industries to facilitate advanced manufacturing opportunities made possible with the materials Equispheres has developed
Within the last year Equispheres has released two major reports on the results of testing on its unique metal powders. One outlined how their powder out-performed in additive manufacturing aerospace-ready quality tests, and another revealed they had been successful in developing an aluminum alloy powder suitable for binder jet printing, a high-demand combination that was previously unfeasible. With the new funding, further tests underway, and exciting new partnerships, more significant developments are expected on the horizon.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer