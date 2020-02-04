22:12 | 04.02.2020

Materion Corporation Appoints Emily Liggett to Its Board of Directors

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today announced the appointment of Emily Liggett to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Liggett becomes the eighth independent director on the Company’s nine-member Board. “We are pleased to welcome Emily to our Board. Her strong technical skills and business leadership experience will complement the skills and experience of our Board and provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and drive shareholder value,” said Vinod M. Khilnani, Chairman of the Board. “I look forward to her contributions and fellow stewardship.” Ms. Liggett has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Liggett Advisors since 2017. Prior to that, Ms. Liggett served as President and Chief Executive Officer of NovaTorque, Inc. from 2009 until 2016, when it was acquired by Regal Beloit; Apexon, Inc. from 2004 until 2007; and Capstone Turbine Corporation from 2002 until 2003. Prior to Capstone Turbine, Ms. Liggett served in various management and executive roles at Raychem Corporation (acquired by Tyco International in 1999) from 1984 until 2001, including Corporate Vice President of Raychem and Managing Director of Tyco Ventures. Ms. Liggett has served on the Boards of Directors of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., since 2018 and 2014, respectively, and from 2010 until 2016, served on the Board of Directors of MTS Systems Corporation. She also served on the Purdue University School of Engineering Advisory Board from 2000 until 2018. Ms. Liggett holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Purdue University, a Master of Science in engineering and manufacturing from Stanford University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Materion:

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies advanced materials to global markets. Our unique product portfolio includes high performance alloys, beryllium products, clad metal strip, composite metals, ceramics, inorganic chemicals, microelectronics packaging materials, precision optics, thin film coatings and thin film deposition materials.

