14:30 | 05.02.2021
Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled

Materion Corporation (NYSE – MTRN) will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review year-end and fourth quarter 2020 results.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Stephen Shamrock, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

To participate, please dial (877) 407-0778 or (201) 689-8565 for international calls. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page. The webcast will also be available through www.InvestorCalendar.com.

A recorded playback of the call will be available until March 4, 2021, at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 39478. An archive of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.
