0:00 | 03.03.2021
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Manufacturing margins were $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $4.0 million for the same prior year period. The increase of $7.0 million was driven by the successful implementation of cost reduction initiatives throughout the year, combined with leveraging recent investments in technology and automation.
Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation expenses were $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $(0.2) million for the same prior year period. The increase in current year expense was primarily driven by the re-establishment of discretionary 401(k) accruals based on improving business conditions.
Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.2 million for the same prior year period, which included $0.5 million of one-time initial public offering and Defiance Metal Products (DMP) acquisition related expenses. Excluding the one-time items from the prior year, these expenses decreased by $0.3 million due to synergies achieved through the integration of DMP, lower travel expenses related to the pandemic, and other cost savings initiatives.
Interest expense was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.9 million for the same prior year period. The decline was driven by lower debt levels and lower interest rates in the current period.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $9.3 million and 9.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $5.5 million and 5.4% for the same prior year period, respectively. These increases are directly attributable to permanent cost reduction initiatives, particularly the consolidation of the Greenwood, SC facility, and leveraging recent investments in technology and automation.
Capital expenditures were $7.8 million for the full year 2020, as compared to $25.8 million for the full year 2019. The $18.0 million decrease is due to a focus on debt reduction and to leveraging our previous investments in new technology and automation.
CFO, Todd Butz stated, “As market dynamics improved during the second half of 2020, we methodically paid down debt, further strengthening our balance sheet. From a financial and operating perspective, we are well positioned to execute our strategy in 2021 and beyond.”
Kamphuis commented, “We are encouraged by the generally improving conditions in our end markets, and have made significant strides over the past year, through cost optimization and our investments in automation and technology. These improvements are sustainable, providing a clear path to our goal of 15% Adjusted EBITDA margins when manufacturing volumes return to pre-pandemic levels in the years ahead. We believe that we are in a strong position to sustain our recent performance in the coming quarters and improve upon our full year 2020 results in 2021. Of course, if 2020 taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected, and our plans are dependent on a stable economic environment, and improving pandemic conditions as the year unfolds. We would like to commend our dedicated employees who battled through a tough year and ensured we responded quickly and effectively during the second half of the year as conditions started to improve.”
For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.
For telephone access to the conference, call (888) 349-0091 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0780 from outside the United States and Canada.
The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.
EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the DMP acquisition and our initial public offering (IPO), the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, one-time increases in deferred compensation and long term incentive plan expenses related to the IPO, stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses related to the closure of the Greenwood facility. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Our calculation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to the similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences between our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA compared to other similar companies’ measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may include differences in capital structure and tax positions.
Please reference our reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin included in this press release.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
121
$
1
Receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1,298 as of December 31, 2020 and $526 as of December 31, 2019
42,080
40,188
Inventories, net
41,366
45,692
Tooling in progress
3,126
1,589
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,555
3,007
89,248
90,477
Property, plant and equipment, net
106,688
125,063
Assets held for sale
3,552
—
Goodwill
71,535
71,535
Intangible assets-net
61,467
72,173
Capital lease, net
2,581
3,227
Other long-term assets
3,462
1,107
338,533
363,582
Accounts payable
33,495
32,173
Current portion of capital lease obligation
626
598
Accrued liabilities:
Salaries, wages, and payroll taxes
10,190
5,752
Profit sharing and bonus
3,089
6,229
Other current liabilities
5,340
3,439
52,740
48,191
Bank revolving credit notes
45,257
72,572
Capital lease obligation, less current maturities
2,061
2,687
Deferred compensation and long-term incentive, less current portion
25,631
24,949
Deferred income tax liability
11,887
14,188
Other long-term liabilities
100
100
137,676
162,687
Commitments and contingencies
Common shares, no par value, 75,000,000 authorized, 21,093,035 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 20,845,693 at December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in-capital
190,793
183,687
Retained earnings
14,998
22,090
Treasury shares at cost, 1,033,645 shares at December 31, 2020 and 1,213,482 at December 31, 2019
(4,934
)
(4,882
)
200,857
200,895
$
338,533
$
363,582
Net sales
$
95,344
$
102,331
$
357,606
$
519,704
Cost of sales
84,267
98,297
326,105
460,986
Amortization of intangibles
2,676
2,677
10,706
10,706
Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation
3,443
(153
)
8,250
25,105
Employee stock ownership plan expense
—
953
—
5,453
Other selling, general and administrative expenses
4,402
5,170
19,043
25,466
Contingent consideration revaluation
—
—
—
(6,054
)
556
(4,613
)
(6,498
)
(1,958
)
Interest expense
(558
)
(918
)
(2,668
)
(6,728
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(154
)
Loss before taxes
(2
)
(5,530
)
(9,166
)
(8,840
)
Income tax benefit
(973
)
(3,857
)
(2,074
)
(4,088
)
$
971
$
(1,673
)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,753
)
Net income (loss) available to shareholders
$
971
$
(1,673
)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,753
)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.27
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,451,203
19,711,921
19,898,122
17,447,464
Net income (loss) available to shareholders
$
971
$
(1,673
)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,753
)
Pro forma provision for income taxes
—
—
—
173
Pro forma net income (loss)
$
971
$
(1,673
)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,926
)
Pro forma basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.28
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,451,203
19,711,921
19,898,122
17,447,464
Weighted average shares give effect to the issuance of a stock dividend of approximately 1,334.34-for-1 related to the IPO.
Tax adjusted pro forma amounts reflect income tax adjustments as if the Company was a taxable entity as of the beginning of 2019 using a 26% effective tax rate.
Net income (loss)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,753
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
21,383
22,296
Amortization
10,706
10,706
Allowance for doubtful accounts
772
284
Inventory excess and obsolescence reserve
80
(60
)
Stock-based compensation expense
4,732
3,486
Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
395
Contingent consideration revaluation
(6,054
)
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
667
(62
)
Deferred compensation and long-term incentive
682
11,598
Loss (gain) on extinguishment or forgiveness of debt
—
(367
)
Non-cash adjustments
358
(237
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities – net of effects of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(2,664
)
11,853
Inventories
4,246
8,886
Tooling in progress
(1,537
)
729
Prepaids and other current assets
500
(1,358
)
Accounts payable
515
(11,010
)
Deferred income taxes
(4,857
)
(5,992
)
Accrued liabilities, excluding long-term incentive
8,032
(6,938
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
36,523
33,402
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(7,794
)
(25,797
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,020
76
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,369
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,774
)
(28,090
)
Proceeds from bank revolving credit notes
267,169
442,154
Payments on bank revolving credit notes
(294,484
)
(429,211
)
Proceeds from issuance of other long-term debt
—
—
Repayments of other long-term debt
—
(120,046
)
Deferred financing costs
(207
)
—
Proceeds from IPO, net
—
101,763
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,509
)
(2,591
)
Payments on capital leases
(598
)
(469
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(30,629
)
(8,400
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
120
(3,088
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
1
3,089
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
121
$
1
Net income (loss)
$
971
$
(1,673
)
$
(7,092
)
$
(4,753
)
Interest expense
558
918
2,668
6,728
Benefit for income taxes
(973
)
(3,857
)
(2,074
)
(4,088
)
Depreciation and amortization
7,755
8,350
32,089
33,002
EBITDA
8,311
3,738
25,591
30,890
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
154
Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
—
—
—
395
Contingent consideration revaluation
—
—
—
(6,054
)
Deferred compensation expense specific to IPO
—
—
—
10,159
Long term incentive plan expense specific to IPO
—
—
—
9,921
Other IPO and DMP acquisition related expenses
—
456
—
5,744
IPO stock-based compensation expense
—
725
1,029
1,871
Stock based compensation expense
1,013
627
3,703
1,616
Greenwood restructuring charges
—
—
2,524
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,324
$
5,546
$
32,847
$
54,696
Net sales
$
95,344
$
102,331
$
357,606
$
519,704
EBITDA Margin
8.7
%
3.7
%
7.2
%
5.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
9.8
%
5.4
%
9.2
%
10.5
%
