23:00 | 04.08.2020
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Manufacturing margins marked a loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a $20.5 million of income for the same prior year period. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned lower sales volumes resulting in significant under-absorbed overhead costs, plus one-time costs associated with the consolidation of the Greenwood, SC facility.
Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation expenses were $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $22.8 million for the same prior year period which included one-time IPO charges of $20.1 million related to deferred compensation and the long-term incentive plan. Excluding the one-time IPO-related charges, these expenses decreased $1.5 million due to the eliminations of executive bonus and discretionary gain sharing accruals driven by the adverse impacts of COVID-19.
Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.5 million for the same prior year period, which includes $2.6 million of one-time IPO and Defiance Metal Products (DMP) acquisition related expenses. Excluding the one-time items, these expenses decreased $0.3 million driven by synergies achieved through the integration of DMP, lower travel expenses in the current period due to COVID-19 restrictions, and other cost saving initiatives.
Interest expense was $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.0 million for the same prior year period. The decrease is due to the company maintaining lower debt levels as compared to 2019 and securing a lower interest rate as a result of the recent Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.
Income tax benefit was $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 due to the $9.5 million pretax loss incurred, increasing our federal net operating loss carryforward to approximately $23.6 million. Future pre-tax income will be offset against our federal net operating loss carryforward until fully utilized.
Capital expenditures were $3.7 million during the first half of 2020, as compared to $16.6 million for the same prior year period as the Company completes the investment cycle initiated in 2019 and focuses on leveraging previous investments. Overall, capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be in the range of $10 to $13 million.
“We are effectively controlling and improving our cost structure and managing through the impacts of the pandemic, ending the second quarter in a strong financial position, which we expect to maintain during 2020,” noted Todd M. Butz, CFO. “The added level of insurance against future macroeconomic events provided by the amendment to our credit facility allows us to remain focused on delivering for our customers.”
Kamphuis explained, “As it stands today, we believe the second quarter will be the low point for the year based on the extended shutdowns and continued de-stocking from many customers. We expect to see a stabilization and then gradual improvement in business conditions during the second half of the year, assuming we don’t see additional extended shutdowns at our customers facilities, and that the economic situation does not deteriorate significantly.”
“We remain focused on the factors within our control, effectively improving our performance profile and providing exceptional value for our customers. Our strong financial standing and market leading position means we are well placed to manage through the pandemic and related economic disruption. We are exploring a wide range of opportunities with both new and existing customers, and see potential for project expansion, takeover business and new prospects in a variety of end markets,” Kamphuis added.
For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.mecinc.com and click on the link to the live webcast on the Investors page.
For telephone access to the conference, call (888) 349-0091 within the United States, call (855)-669-9657 within Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0780 from outside the United States and Canada.
The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.
EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before transaction fees incurred in connection with the DMP acquisition and our initial public offering, the loss on debt extinguishment relating to our December 2018 credit agreement, non-cash purchase accounting charges including costs recognized on the step-up of acquired inventory and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, one-time increases in deferred compensation and long term incentive plan expenses related to the initial public offering, stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses related to the closure of the Greenwood facility. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Our calculation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBIDTA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to the similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences between our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA compared to other similar companies’ measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may include differences in capital structure and tax positions.
Please reference our reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin included in this press release.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
120
$
1
Receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1,117 at June 30, 2020 and $526 at December 31, 2019
39,632
40,188
Inventories, net
40,343
45,692
Tooling in progress
3,052
1,589
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,275
3,007
86,422
90,477
Property, plant and equipment, net
115,082
125,063
Goodwill
71,535
71,535
Intangible assets-net
66,820
72,173
Capital lease, net
2,903
3,227
Other long-term assets
1,095
1,107
$
343,857
$
363,582
Accounts payable
$
17,330
$
32,173
Current portion of capital lease obligation
612
598
Accrued liabilities:
Salaries, wages, and payroll taxes
7,967
5,752
Profit sharing and bonus
325
6,229
Other current liabilities
4,523
3,439
30,757
48,191
Bank revolving credit notes
74,472
72,572
Capital lease obligation, less current maturities
2,377
2,687
Deferred compensation and long-term incentive, less current portion
24,863
24,949
Deferred income tax liability
12,294
14,188
Other long-term liabilities
100
100
144,863
162,687
Common shares, no par value, 75,000,000 authorized, 21,093,035 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 20,845,693 at December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in-capital
188,802
183,687
Retained earnings
15,126
22,090
Treasury shares at cost, 1,033,645 shares at June 30, 2020 and 1,213,482 at December 31, 2019
(4,934
)
(4,882
)
198,994
200,895
$
343,857
$
363,582
$
62,582
$
145,130
$
171,187
$
288,862
Cost of sales
63,736
124,595
160,497
248,748
Amortization of intangibles
2,677
2,677
5,353
5,353
Profit sharing, bonuses, and deferred compensation
1,194
22,830
2,519
24,580
Employee stock ownership plan (income) expense
(675
)
1,500
—
3,000
Other selling, general and administrative expenses
4,552
7,506
10,153
14,228
Contingent consideration revaluation
—
2,674
—
3,544
(8,902
)
(16,652
)
(7,335
)
(10,591
)
Interest expense
(637
)
(1,991
)
(1,463
)
(4,824
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(154
)
—
(154
)
Loss before taxes
(9,539
)
(18,797
)
(8,798
)
(15,569
)
Income tax benefit
(2,525
)
(3,513
)
(1,834
)
(2,744
)
$
(7,014
)
$
(15,284
)
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,825
)
Net loss available to shareholders
$
(7,014
)
$
(15,284
)
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,825
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.85
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
19,902,912
16,799,915
19,718,222
15,131,012
Net loss available to shareholders
$
(7,014
)
$
(15,284
)
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,825
)
Pro forma provision for income taxes
—
103
—
173
Pro forma net loss
$
(7,014
)
$
(15,387
)
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,998
)
Pro forma basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.92
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.86
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
19,902,912
16,799,915
19,718,222
15,131,012
Weighted average shares give effect to the issuance of a stock dividend of approximately 1,334.34-for-1 related to the IPO.
Tax adjusted pro forma amounts reflect income tax adjustments as if the Company was a taxable entity as of the beginning of 2019 using a 26% effective tax rate.
Net loss
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,825
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
11,086
11,002
Amortization
5,353
5,353
Stock-based compensation expense
2,741
797
Allowance for doubtful accounts
591
(33
)
Inventory excess and obsolescence reserve
1,413
132
Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
—
395
Contingent consideration revaluation
—
3,544
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
618
(24
)
Deferred compensation and long-term incentive
(86
)
11,251
Other non-cash adjustments
168
191
Gain on extinguishment or forgiveness of debt
—
(367
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities – net of effects of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(35
)
(12,417
)
Inventories
3,936
2,296
Tooling in progress
(1,463
)
(221
)
Prepaids and other current assets
(222
)
(1,744
)
Accounts payable
(14,356
)
4,363
Deferred income taxes
(1,895
)
(4,730
)
Accrued liabilities, excluding long-term incentive
2,226
(504
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,111
6,459
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,652
)
(16,637
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,766
24
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(2,368
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,886
)
(18,981
)
Proceeds from bank revolving credit notes
158,643
223,835
Payments on bank revolving credit notes
(156,743
)
(241,979
)
Repayments of other long-term debt
—
(72,446
)
Deferred financing costs
(200
)
—
Proceeds from IPO, net
—
101,763
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,510
)
(1,592
)
Payments on capital leases
(296
)
(147
)
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
(1,106
)
9,434
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
119
(3,088
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1
3,089
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
120
$
1
$
(7,014
)
$
(15,284
)
$
(6,964
)
$
(12,825
)
Interest expense
637
1,991
1,463
4,824
Benefit for income taxes
(2,525
)
(3,513
)
(1,834
)
(2,744
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,159
8,704
16,439
16,355
EBITDA
(743
)
(8,102
)
9,104
5,610
Loss on the extinguishment of debt
—
154
—
154
Costs recognized on step-up of acquired inventory
—
—
—
395
Contingent consideration revaluation
—
2,674
—
3,544
Deferred compensation expense specific to IPO
—
10,159
—
10,159
Long term incentive plan expense specific to IPO
—
9,921
—
9,921
Other IPO and DMP acquisition related expenses
—
2,576
—
4,388
IPO stock-based compensation expense
304
421
1,029
421
Stock based compensation expense
855
376
1,712
376
Greenwood restructuring charges
1,838
—
1,838
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,254
$
18,179
$
13,683
$
34,968
Net sales
$
62,582
$
145,130
$
171,187
$
288,862
EBITDA Margin
-1.2
%
-5.6
%
5.3
%
1.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
3.6
%
12.5
%
8.0
%
12.1
%
