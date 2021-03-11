16:00 | 11.03.2021



McGuffin Creative Group Opens Applications for 2021 Nonprofit Design/Marketing Grant



Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 McGuffin Grant, created by Chicago-based marketing and advertising agency McGuffin Creative Group, to help a 501(c)(3) nonprofit further its mission with $30,000 in creative services.

An online application for the 2021 grant is available at mcguffincg.com/grant and must be submitted by Thursday, April 15. The grant is open to any 501(c)(3) organization.

Launched in 2011, The McGuffin Grant gives one nonprofit recipient per year the expertise and guidance of the McGuffin team, totaling $30,000 in work. The scope of that work is defined by the client’s needs and goals, which might include building a more compelling brand, launching a fundraising campaign or designing materials to establish your brand.

“Nonprofits have been stressed by the pandemic like everyone else,” says McGuffin Creative Group President Chris Sculles. “So we’re grateful to be in a position to offer our 11th McGuffin Grant and donate creative solutions to an organization looking to up its marketing impact.”

The 2020 McGuffin Grant was awarded to Remote Energy, a group of innovators and educators in the photovoltaic (PV) industry dedicated to bringing solar energy programs to technical schools in marginalized communities around the globe.

Founded in 2004 and located in Chicago’s West Loop, McGuffin Creative Group provides a range of marketing services, including branding, digital and print communications, to clients including Bank of the West, Business Wire and more.

