23:00 | 06.07.2020

MEC Amends Credit Agreement to Provide Increased Liquidity and Flexibility

Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components, today announced that the company has reached an agreement with its senior lenders to enhance the maximum leverage covenant ratio of its senior credit facility. The new agreement will increase the Company’s maximum net leverage ratio from 3.25 to 4.25 through the fourth quarter of 2020 adjusting quarterly thereafter until returning to the original 3.25 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The total commitment of the Company’s senior credit facility will remain at $200 million and the maturity date will remain at September 30, 2024. “As we continue to monitor the macroeconomic environment closely, ensuring our borrowing capacity remains a top priority, so we decided to make this preemptive change,” explained Todd Butz, Chief Financial Officer. “The increased liquidity, access to capital and flexibility delivered by this amendment provides an added level of insurance and puts our Company in a stronger financial position for the foreseeable future.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press-release includes forward-looking statements that reflect plans, estimates and beliefs. Such statements involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertain negative impacts the coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations; failure to compete successfully in our markets; risks relating to developments in the industries in which our customers operate; our ability to maintain our manufacturing, engineering and technological expertise; the loss of any of our large customers or the loss of their respective market shares; risks related to scheduling production accurately and maximizing efficiency; our ability to realize net sales represented by our awarded business; our ability to successfully identify or integrate acquisitions; risks related to entering new markets; our ability to develop new and innovative processes and gain customer acceptance of such processes; our ability to recruit and retain our key executive officers, managers and trade-skilled personnel; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; manufacturing risks, including delays and technical problems, issues with third-party suppliers, environmental risks and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; political and economic developments, including foreign trade relations and associated tariffs; volatility in the prices or availability of raw materials critical to our business; results of legal disputes, including product liability, intellectual property infringement and other claims; risks associated with our capital-intensive industry; risks related to our treatment as an S Corporation prior to the consummation of our initial public offering; risks related to our employee stock ownership plan’s treatment as a tax-qualified retirement plan; our ability to remediate the material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting identified in preparing our audited consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and to subsequently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including as so supplemented and amended in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2020). This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s previously filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which any such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

About Mayville Engineering Company

