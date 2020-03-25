21:37 | 25.03.2020

Medica Donates $1 Million to Minnesota Non-Profits to Meet Emergency Needs from the Coronavirus

Medica today announced it would allocate $1 million in emergency donations among 18 Minnesota non-profit organizations that play important roles in addressing health needs of the most vulnerable people in communities statewide, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Funding is being made available through the Medica Foundation. “Response to the extensive and destructive reach of the coronavirus requires a community-wide effort,” said John Naylor, President and CEO of Medica. “The Medica Foundation is proud to join with our community partners to support the critical health needs in our communities. I am grateful for our ability to support other organizations that need us more than ever as we face this public health crisis.” The needs are significant and unprecedented. In response, Medica’s funding is targeted to support key focus areas including child and family support, clinics and shelters, food security, mental health / telehealth services and general disaster relief. Among the 18 organizations that will receive emergency funding, Mental Health Resources will receive $100,000 to help offset the impact of the health crisis on Minnesotans who already face significant mental and physical heath challenges. “Mental Health Resources is grateful for its long-term relationship with the Medica Foundation and its ongoing recognition of the significant mental health needs in our community,” said Ann Henderson, Executive Director. “We foresee an acute increase in mental health symptoms as this pandemic evolves. With this funding we will have the capacity to continue providing access to critical services in the community through available technology.” Washburn Center for Children will receive $100,000 to advance their telehealth capabilities and meet the urgent mental health needs for children with social, emotional and behavioral problems, and their families. “Washburn is committed to ensuring access to mental health care for children and families during this unparalleled time,” said Tom Steinmetz, CEO, Washburn Center for Children. “We are grateful for Medica’s emergency response support that will equip our 165 therapists with telehealth tools to connect with families and deliver critical therapies. We are singularly focused on the well-being of children and families we serve and Medica is vital in helping us adapt quickly to meet those needs.” Other organizations that will receive funding include the Greater Twin Cities United Way, People Serving People, YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities as well as several other social service organizations in the Twin Cities area and greater Minnesota.

More about the Medica Foundation

The Medica Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable grant-making foundation. It is an affiliate of Medica Health Plans, a Minnesota-based nonprofit HMO and Medica Insurance Company. The Medica Foundation generally seeks to fund community-based programs and initiatives that can provide sustainable, measurable improvements in the availability, access and quality of health care, particularly for underserved populations. Additional information about the Medica Foundation is available online.

About Medica

Medica (www.medica.com) is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica’s vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. Medica’s annual report, which includes the organization’s community involvement activities, is available online.

