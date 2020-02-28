|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:15 | 28.02.2020
Medicine Man Technologies Announces Departure of President and Vice Chairman
Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) announced today that Andy Williams, president and vice chairman of the Board, has decided to leave the Company to focus on cannabis medical and genetic research, along with pursuing new opportunities in the cannabis industry.
Williams, a cannabis entrepreneur, founded the Company in 2014 and led its growth over the last five years. Most recently, he was a proponent of Colorado House Bill 19-1090, which opened the Colorado cannabis industry to outside funding beginning on November 1, 2019. This new era in Colorado has provided the Company with the opportunity to create one of the leading vertically integrated cannabis operators within the state through strategic acquisitions.
“Medicine Man Technologies is uniquely positioned to become a recognized leader in the U.S. cannabis market. Possessing an abundance of world-class cannabis industry experience, coupled with business management expertise, makes this the most exciting cannabis business in the world. I am confident the Company will continue to deliver on its aggressive growth strategy and will become a global leader in the near future,” Andy Williams said in a farewell discussion.
“We credit where Medicine Man Technologies is today with Andy’s vision from years ago,” said Justin Dye, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies. “As a pioneer in the Colorado cannabis space, he set the foundation and positioned Medicine Man Technologies to grow to new heights. We are grateful for Andy’s leadership and contributions, and wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter.”
“Additionally, I would like to reiterate the path that the Company has carved out will enable us to become one of the leading vertically integrated cannabis operators,” said Dye. “With our goal to close the pending acquisitions in the first half of 2020, we are on schedule with our acquisitions and are making great progress. I am pleased we are executing our plan and I am very proud of our team. I remain excited for what the year has in store for the Company, our employees, our shareholders, our communities and above all, cannabis consumers.”
For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit https://www.MedicineManTechnologies.com/.
