MediOrbis Launches “BcauseWeCare”: First of Its Kind Charitable Specialty Telemedicine Organization Provides Free Telehealth Specialty Medical Care to Underserved, Underprivileged Populations Worldwide

MediOrbis, a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company with a first-of-its-kind integrated specialty and chronic disease management (CDM) program, announces that it is donating a substantial percentage of its corporate profits to the not-for-profit BcauseWeCare, an organization founded by MediOrbis leaders and dedicated to bringing specialty telehealth care to underserved, underprivileged populations worldwide. MediOrbis invites healthcare providers or organizations that want to participate in the BcauseWeCare initiative to apply here. “This new charitable venture aligns with our commitment to give back to communities and will draw upon both the leadership and experience of MediOrbis leadership and its extraordinary network of the world’s most outstanding specialty physicians who are volunteering their services to help people get the healthcare services they need – regardless of their ability to pay,” says Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, M.D., founder and chief medical officer, MediOrbis, and pulmonary specialist with advanced training in critical care and medical ethics. “BcauseWeCare comes from our hearts as a core value, and responds proactively to the appalling reports that 54 percent of Americans say they delay or avoid medical care because of access or cost.” MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with its unique physician network to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. The MediOrbis CDM program addresses the growing burden of chronic diseases worldwide, lowering the cost of care while ensuring quality. “BcauseWeCare is an extension of MediOrbis, closing gaps in care and providing CDM for communities that are overlooked or underserved,” says Wiesen. “The need is great: in 2020, the World Health Organization confirms chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide and the National Health Council reports that 133+ million Americans are now living with chronic illness.” Wiesen says it is startling that 800 million people globally spend an average of at least 10 percent of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child or other family member, adding, “For almost 100 million people, these expenses are high enough to push them into extreme poverty. We are dedicated to doing our part in helping to lessen these burdens.”

About MediOrbisMediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company that is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of specialized clinical care and chronic disease management to its global customer base. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to meet the needs of providers, payers and healthcare systems, MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with a network of the world’s most outstanding specialty physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Visit: www.mediorbis.com.

