|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:00 | 16.01.2020
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 26, 2020
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2020 ended December 28, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen Enterprises will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Adam Bierman, and Chief Financial Officer, Zeeshan Hyder, to discuss the results in further detail.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer