0:17 | 01.09.2020
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Menē Inc. (TSX-V:MENE) (US:MENEF) (“Menē” or the “Company”), an online 24 karat jewelry brand, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
IFRS Gross Profit of $0.9 million, a 53% increase YoY. Gross Profit Percentage of 27%, compared to 24% in the previous year.
Reduced Operating Expenses to 37% of revenue, compared to 74% in the same quarter last year.
IFRS Operating Loss decreased by $0.9 million, or 70% YoY to $0.4 million, a new record low for the Company.
Sold 4,915 units of jewelry through 2,790 customer orders during the quarter.
Average Order Value of $1,353, an increase of 125% YoY.
At June 30, 2020, the Company has $12.7 million in Tangible Common Equity5, including $4.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $10.2 million in inventory and $17.4 million in short-term investments.
Cumulative units of jewelry sold reached 58,530 as of quarter end and nearly half a tonne of precious metal weight.
Sales to Returning Customers attributed to 67% of total sales in Q2 2020.
Inventory Level of 131 Gold Equivalent Kilograms. The YoY decrease is due to higher than anticipated growth in sales.
Outstanding customer order waitlist of approximately $7.9 million as of July 16, 2020.
Featured in ELLE Magazine as one of the “23 Fine Jewelry Brands Worth Investing In”.
Registered more than 16,400 independent customer reviews on mene.com/reviews.
5,156,994
4,653,601
3,218,281
2,456,930
2,733,596
3,266,663
1,985,711
1,012,923
458,201
1,000,210
600,719
678,814
740,130
208,408
20%
10%
31%
24%
25%
23%
10%
(1,855,303)
(3,449,094)
(1,535,114)
(672,663)
(1,107,752)
(2,668,276)
(1,644,097)
(808,093)
(3,991,270)
(1,405,212)
(868,786)
(1,166,288)
(2,703,205)
(1,691,124)
5,611,286
5,095,968
3,445,952
2,601,569
2,914,297
3,704,403
2,346,622
1,102,154
501,757
1,070,968
636,083
723,686
839,309
246,287
(577,147)
(867,349)
(442,016)
25,252
(476,561)
(473,170)
(1,093,533)
14,321,528
15,127,316
17,399,693
18,423,043
17,833,109
18,494,246
10,077,520
132
212
249
255
222
244
135
4,157
4,548
2,998
5,167
4,437
6,729
3,994
6,641
7,225
5,164
7,183
8,182
9,111
6,168
69
65
44
42
43
51
35
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
STATEMENT FROM FOUNDER & CEO ROY SEBAG:
In Q2 2020, Menē has reported another successful quarter showing strong year over year growth in revenue, gross profit, and gross margin. Moreover, we continue to demonstrate our operating discipline as evidenced by record low operating expenditures as well as IFRS operating loss. All of this has been achieved in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and record precious metal prices. To me this reveals the resiliency of our nascent brand, the strength of our business model, and the growing base of passionate customers from around the world who are propelling our company towards a bright future. There are three points to which I would like to draw the attention of our long-term shareholders. First, even in light of our early debt repayment and consequently our debt reduction of $10 million, Menē still owes close to $20 million in debt of which $10 million is denominated in gold weight and owed to Goldmoney Inc. Therefore, it is important in management’s view that long-term shareholders look past the non-operational accounting line items arising from interest expenses and debt revaluations due to a rising gold price. Management is confident in our ability to manage this debt load due to our strong relationship with Goldmoney Inc. as well as formidable interest from investment banks and institutional investors to support our company’s cost of capital. Shareholders should know that management is carefully assessing these line items while trying to maintain the least dilution and greatest integrity to our capital structure. Putting these movements aside, it should be clear that the business model is already break-even and slightly profitable depending on how one views extraordinary items. The second point is that Q2 is always the weakest quarter seasonally for our business while Q3-Q4 are our strongest quarters. Therefore, management generally seeks to sell-down inventory into Q2 at the highest margins recycling capital into the manufacturing of new inventory into the strong sales seasons. While inventory was down to 131 KG at the reporting date, by mid-September our inventory level will be at 200 KG. The third point is that our wait list is an important metric to track and its record setting level of nearly $8 million at the reporting date will, management believes, translate into significant sales in the final two quarters of the year. To that end, both the management team and the board of Menē have developed a revised sales model which will be implemented in several phases between Q3 2020 and Q2 2021. The result of these changes will be that Menē will offer customers the ability to pre-purchase any design coupled with a personalized engraving which will be shipped within weeks of order. We have listened to our customers and this was a feature they desired very much. This enhancement to our service will, in our view, significantly impact our results in the next few years. It will mean that we shorten the time between wait-list demand and revenue recognition while accelerating product churn and revenue growth. The team is very excited about this material improvement to our business model and we are grateful to our customers for having the trust in our brand to catalyze this decision. I should note that within the luxury e-commerce industry, this model is becoming the norm and truly expresses the kind of shift in consumer behaviours towards e-commerce in the last few years.
Looking ahead, we expect a strong end of the year season and are already seeing this in the first two months of Q3. Moreover, as I write this statement, Menē has already reached its 2019 full year IFRS revenue figures in 2020 with the historically strongest four months ahead of us. On the product side, our design team has been busy and is excited to launch several new design categories in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 including heavy chains, pendants, rings, and gifts. We have also been making progress, albeit very slow progress, on the R&D for a new silverware category. We hope to be in a position to launch this category in 2021 adding a third precious metal (silver) to our product library though I must stress this venture is still in its early stages and there is no guarantee we will be successful. We continue to see strong adoption and brand awareness for Menē by leading cultural taste-makers and icons. In the past quarter, we have fielded inbounds from leading celebrities who have purchased jewelry and have even asked to use our products in upcoming media appearances. One specific appearance will be a cover of a leading fashion magazine which is publishing an issue highlighting the leading sustainable brands in luxury. And what is more sustainable than jewelry crafted from 24 karat pure gold which lasts forever?
Finally, I would like to thank our team for their passionate work this quarter, specifically our manufacturing team in New Jersey who have been working around the clock to produce inventory for the holiday season. This performance has been especially moving as an integral member of the Menē family in New Jersey has suffered from the terrible and premature loss of his wife and the mother of three beautiful children. I would also like to thank our shareholders and customers for their continued support in making Menē one of the most successful new jewelry brands in the world.
Non-IFRS Adjusted Revenue2 is a non-IFRS measure. The Company adjusts its revenue by adding back the value of jewelry that was returned by customers, and discounts given to customers. These adjustments are made to assess the gross revenue before deducting these items per IFRS revenue. The closest comparable IFRS measure is revenue.
Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit3 is a non-IFRS measure. The Company adjusts its gross profit by adjusting for the additional revenue and associated cost of sales added back for the value of jewelry that was returned by customers, and discounts given to customers. The closest comparable IFRS measure is gross profit.
Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss4 is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS Adjusted Loss is a non-IFRS measure, calculated as total comprehensive loss, plus adjustment for Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit and debt forgiveness, and excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, accretion, revaluation of metal loan, and translation gain or loss. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total comprehensive loss.
Tangible Common Equity5 is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated as total shareholder’s equity excluding intangible assets.
For a full definition of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” in the Company’s MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
For more information about Menē, visit mene.com.
