8:00 | 02.07.2020
Merck Animal Health Completes Acquisition of U.S. Rights to SENTINEL® Brand of Combination Parasiticides for Companion Animals
Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the U.S. rights to SENTINEL® FLAVOR TABS® and SENTINEL® SPECTRUM® Chews in the Companion Animal category from Virbac (NYSE Euronext:VIRP).
Comprehensive parasite protection is an essential part of canine overall health and well-being. “Our veterinary medicines, including parasiticides, and vaccines continue to transform the animal health industry and further solidify our position in the U.S. Companion Animal category,” said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health. “The extensive breadth and depth of our product portfolio enhances our offerings of comprehensive pet care solutions, which provide a full range of complementary solutions for our customers to improve the health and well-being of animals and the people who care for them.”
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).
