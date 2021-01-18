|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:53 | 18.01.2021
Mergers and Acquisitions in Oil and Gas: 2017-Q1 2020 Thematic Research Report – M&A Activity Reached $224.4Bn in Deal Value, Reflecting Growth of 29% and 159% Compared to 2018 and 2017 Respectively – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mergers and Acquisitions in Oil and Gas (2017-Q1 2020) – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
In 2019, M&A activity reached $224.4bn in deal value, reflecting growth of 29% and 159% compared to 2018 and 2017 respectively.
The main themes that drove M&A activity across the oil and gas industry in 2019 were shale, emerging economies, China impact, industrial regulation, market liberalization, strategic partnerships, extraction technology, subsea, IoT, cloud, and renewable energy. The growing importance of sustainability, combined with volatile oil prices, diminishing resources has also resulted in M&A for diversification.
In the short term, COVID-19 is likely to reduce deal activity in the oil and gas sector. M&A deal count and total deal value has been trending down for the last three consecutive quarters, when measured on the basis of announced deals and deal value. In Q1 2020, a total of 14 M&A deals with a transaction value of $50m or more, were announced in the global oil and gas space.
The report discusses key M&A deals in oil and gas industry and identifies the underlying themes that led to those deals
The report evaluates how COVID-19 is impacting deal activity across the oil and gas value chain
The report also identifies potential acquisition targets in the near term encompassing key oil and gas themes and the thematic rationale behind those targets.
To understand the major trends influential in driving these M&A within the oil and gas industry
To gauge the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on deal activity in the oil and gas industry
To identify potential M&A targets in oil and gas industry.
Part 1: Thematic Drivers of M&A Strategy
Part 2: Covid-19 Impact on the M&A Market
Part 3: M&A Activity in the Oil and Gas Sector Over the Last Three Years
Part 4: Future M&A Targets in Oil and Gas Sector
Part 5: Deal Selection Methodology
Part 6: Glossary
Part 7: Thematic Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwr7z4
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer