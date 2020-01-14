|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 14.01.2020
Mesabi Trust Press Release
The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of seventy cents ($0.70) per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable on February 20, 2020 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2020. This compares to a distribution of one dollar and thirty-nine cents ($1.39) per Unit for the same period last year.
The sixty-nine cents ($0.69) per Unit decrease in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to a lower volume of iron ore shipments, at lower prices, during the three month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, and to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $12,095,964 on October 30, 2019 from Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), which was lower than the total royalty payments of $18,259,954 received by the Trust from Northshore in October 2018. The Trust’s announcement today also reflects that the Trust’s most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability. The contract liability represents iron ore that has not been shipped by Northshore, but for which the Trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price. Revenue will be recognized in accordance with the Trust’s revenue recognition policy at the estimated prices for iron ore products sold under the Cliffs Pellet Agreement as shipments of these products are actually made. See Mesabi Trust’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Note 2 (regarding “Contract asset and contract liability”), for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (filed November 4, 2019). Finally, the Trust’s announcement today also reflects the Trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust will have sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserves in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may arise in the future.
Quarterly royalty payments from Northshore for iron ore shipments during the fourth calendar quarter, which are payable to Mesabi Trust under the royalty agreement, are due on January 30, 2020, together with the quarterly royalty report. After receiving the quarterly royalty report, Mesabi Trust plans to file a summary of the quarterly royalty report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer