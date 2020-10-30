6:30 | 30.10.2020

Technavio has been monitoring the metal powders market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report on metal powders market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 765.61 mn, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alcoa Corp., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, Praxair Inc., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Sandvik AB are among some of the major market participants.

The rising demand for metal powders from Additive Manufacturing (AM) has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues pertaining to 3D printing might hamper the market growth.

Metal Powders Market is segmented as below: Based on geographic segmentation, over 34% of the market growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, ferrous metal powder led the growth under the metal powder type segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the metal powders market size. Type Ferrous Metal Powder Non-ferrous Metal Powder Others Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA Metal Powders Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metal powders market report covers the following areas: Metal Powders Market Size Metal Powders Market Trends Metal Powders Market Industry Analysis This study identifies increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology as one of the prime reasons driving the metal powders market growth during the next few years.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist metal powders market growth during the next five years Estimation of the metal powders market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the metal powders market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal powders market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Ferrous metal powder – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Non-ferrous metal powder – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Alcoa Corp. Allegheny Technologies Inc. AMETEK Inc. BASF SE GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. Hoganas AB Praxair Inc. Rio Tinto Ltd. Sandvik AB

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

