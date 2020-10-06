1:15 | 07.10.2020

Metal Stamping Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. and American Industrial Co. | Technavio

The global metal stamping market is expected to grow by USD 28.41 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005818/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Stamping Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights – Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery AnalysisRead the 120-page report with TOC on “Metal Stamping Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”. Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/metal-stamping-market-industry-analysis

The metal stamping market is driven by the benefits of precision metal stamping. In addition, the emergence of 3D printing and additive fabrication is anticipated to boost the growth of the metal stamping market. Precision metal stamping offers quick and cost-effective production of metal parts. It is an automated process that reduces labor costs significantly, especially during high production volumes. In addition, precision metal stamping provides a high degree of design flexibility to define and implement small features with tight tolerances. It can also be automated to produce complex and custom parts with high accuracy. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of precision metal stamping across end-user industries and thus driving the growth of the global precision metal stamping market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingMajor Five Metal Stamping Companies:American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. operates its business through segments such as Driveline, Metal Forming, Powertrain, and Casting. The company offers output shafts, differential gears, front and rear hypoid pinions, hypoid ring gears, axle shafts, inner and outer tie rods/relay rods, and other products for end-user applications.

American Industrial Co.

American Industrial Co. operates its business through segments such as Precision Metal Stamping and Laser Cutting Services. The company specializes in the manufacture of precision industrial components for a wide range of industries.

CIE Automotive SA

CIE Automotive SA operates its business through segments such as Roof systems, Bodywork, Chassis & Steering, Interior and Exterior Trim, and Others. The company offers metal stamped components such as gasoline rails, steering columns, body-in-white, chassis components, as well as various seat assemblies.

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co.

Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co. operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers progressive die stamping, in-die tapping and threaded inserts, in-die assembly, hand stacking and custom packaging, in-tool machining of round pins, and compliant pin technology.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers EDM machining, stampings, tooling, assemblies, engineering, and inspection.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMetal Stamping Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Automotive Industrial machinery Consumer electronics Aerospace and defense Others

Metal Stamping Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC Europe North America South America MEA

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive ReportRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Global Metal Cutting Tools Market – Global metal cutting tools market by product (milling tools, drilling tools, and other tools) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Metal Machining Market – Global metal machining market by end-user (automotive, construction, aerospace, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005818/en/