Metallurgical Coal Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Demand for Coal Tar to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the metallurgical coal market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005748/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The steelmaking segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Advances in the mining industry is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 14.91 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers?

Demand for coal tar is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 87% of market growth The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The demand for coal tar will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Metallurgical Coal Market is segmented as below: Application Steelmaking Non-steelmaking Geographic Landscape The Americas APAC EMEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40815Metallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The metallurgical coal market report covers the following areas: Metallurgical Coal Market Size Metallurgical Coal Market Trends Metallurgical Coal Market Analysis This study identifies advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformMetallurgical Coal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist metallurgical coal market growth during the next five years Estimation of the metallurgical coal market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the metallurgical coal market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metallurgical coal market vendors

