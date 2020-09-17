|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
8:30 | 17.09.2020
Methanol Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | The Increasing Adoption Of The MTO Technology to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the methanol market and it is poised to grow by $ 15.62 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, BP Plc, Celanese Corp., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Methanex Corp., OCI NV, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, and Proman AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of MTO technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
End-user
Automotive
Construction
Electronics
Paints And Coatings
Others
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
Methanol Market 2020-2024: Scope
Methanol Market Size
Methanol Market Trends
Methanol Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for methanol from China as one of the prime reasons driving the methanol market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist methanol market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the methanol market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the methanol market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of methanol market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Electronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Paints and coatings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Derivative Type
Formaldehyde – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Acetic acid – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gasoline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
DME – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Derivative Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
BASF SE
BP Plc
Celanese Corp.
ENERKEM Inc.
Eni Spa
LyondellBasell Industries NV
Methanex Corp.
OCI NV
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Proman AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
