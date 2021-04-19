21:37 | 30.12.2021

Metropolitan General Manager Issues Statement on Results of State’s Latest Snow Survey

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the results of the California Department of Water Resources’ snowpack survey today in the Northern Sierra.

“The snowfall we’ve seen across the state over the past few weeks is certainly a welcome sight. But regardless of the precipitation we see in the near term, we need to continue our efforts to build sustainable water supplies that make us more resilient to drought and the changing climate. This requires us to invest in conservation, recycling and storage to take advantage of big water years when they come. This snowfall is good news but doesn’t change our need to prepare and continue to be vigilant about our water use and investments for the future.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.