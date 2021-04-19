|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:37 | 30.12.2021
Metropolitan General Manager Issues Statement on Results of State’s Latest Snow Survey
Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the results of the California Department of Water Resources’ snowpack survey today in the Northern Sierra.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer