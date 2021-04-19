|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:07 | 16.08.2021
Metropolitan Statement on Colorado River Shortage Declaration
Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on today’s announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation declaring an official shortage condition next year due to the lowering (below 1,075 feet) level of Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam:
“While California will not be required to contribute supplies to Lake Mead next year under the Drought Contingency Plan, this is a wake-up call that we need to strengthen our response to continued drought conditions. A further lowering of the reservoir could trigger a required contribution from Metropolitan in the near future. We are already at the table with our partners on the river exploring longer-term solutions to shared risks and vulnerabilities. The next chapter in the history of this river must be one of collaboration and historic action to stabilize a supply that is so vital to seven states and two countries.
“Through one water practices, integration, innovation, and inclusion, we can be ready for the future. But it will take each and every one of us. We are all one.”
