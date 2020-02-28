|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:46 | 29.02.2020
Metropolitan Statement on Dismissal of Lawsuit Claims by San Diego County Water Authority
Jeffrey Kightlinger, General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the decision by the San Diego County Water Authority to dismiss certain claims in its ongoing litigation against Metropolitan.
