|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:33 | 05.02.2020
Metropolitan Statement on Framework for Voluntary Agreements for Sacramento-San Joaquin River Watersheds, Delta
Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the Newsom administration’s announcement of a framework for voluntary agreements to provide additional science, habitat and environmental flows for the Sacramento and San Joaquin River watersheds and Delta. The agreements would resolve a pending update of the Bay Delta Water Quality Control Plan before the State Water Resources Control Board.
