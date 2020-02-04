1:33 | 05.02.2020

Metropolitan Statement on Framework for Voluntary Agreements for Sacramento-San Joaquin River Watersheds, Delta

Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on the Newsom administration’s announcement of a framework for voluntary agreements to provide additional science, habitat and environmental flows for the Sacramento and San Joaquin River watersheds and Delta. The agreements would resolve a pending update of the Bay Delta Water Quality Control Plan before the State Water Resources Control Board.

“This is a promising step that will result in additional water for the environment, habitat restoration and improved science, preparing California for a sustainable water future. While more work lies ahead, Metropolitan is committed to finding a workable solution. A shared, voluntary approach to balancing the beneficial uses of water from the Sierra is far better for California’s people and environment than years of litigation. Metropolitan commends the Newsom administration for seeking to move forward in a collaborative fashion.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.