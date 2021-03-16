|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:01 | 16.03.2021
Mexican Superstar Eugenio Derbez Partners with CodeCombat to Get the Latinx Community Coding
Mexican actor, comedian, and filmmaker Eugenio Debez has partnered with CodeCombat to create a competitive coding team. As one of Mexico’s best-known stars and one of the most influential creative forces in Latin America, Eugenio is passionate about getting the Hispanic community engaged with computer science.
Eugenio brings one of his most iconic characters, Armando Hoyos, to the esports league as a playable hero. Modeled after the comedian’s intellectual alter ego, fans that join Team DerBezt will have exclusive access.
“We launched the CodeCombat AI League as a way to bring coding education to all students in a fun and exciting esports format,” said Nick Winter, CodeCombat CEO. “Partnering with Eugenio will help us reach Latinx students across the globe, allowing them to realize that coding and computer science are pathways for them, too.”
Season 1 of the CodeCombat AI League launched in January 2021 and culminates in the finals competition in April. Kids will have the opportunity to learn to code real Python and JavaScript while playing a game.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer