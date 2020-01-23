14:45 | 23.01.2020

Mexico Agriculture Tractors Market, 2019-2024: AGCO Corp, Escorts Limited, Kuhn Group & Yanmar Company Limited – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mexico Agriculture Tractors Market-Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2019-2024)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The agriculture tractor market in Mexico is worth USD 3.2 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2024. Mexico is predominantly an agricultural country and the economy is heavily dependent on the agriculture industry. The agriculture industry is divided into highly capitalized commercial sector catering to exports on the one hand, whereas small farmers producing for household consumption and domestic market on the other. The big farmers have adopted modern farming practices and mechanization to increase farm efficiency and output. However, the level of mechanization has not reached small and medium farm holders. The Government is pushing for farm mechanization not only to increase the quality and quantity of farm produce but also to alleviate poverty in rural areas. The favorable programs of the Mexican government to enable agricultural mechanization, offering supports and financing for the purchase of agriculture machinery and equipment, as well as training for the operators of agricultural machinery has been driving the tractor market in Mexico. Moreover, the policies of the Government to promote agriculture exports is aiding the growth of the agriculture mechanization beginning with the use of tractors. Around 40% of the agriculture land is mechanized and protected agriculture is also expanding rapidly in Mexico, providing huge growth potential for the tractor industry. However, the slow adoption rate of mechanization by small and marginal farmers hinders the growth of the market. Mexico has a gradually growing local agricultural machinery/equipment industry, but the production is limited mainly to low-end agricultural items. The top global agricultural machinery companies such as John Deere, CNH and AGCO have also established assembly facilities in Mexico for the manufacture of tractors and other agricultural equipment. The major players in the market are focused on research and development to reduce the cost of production, aggressive marketing strategy to create awareness among farmers and strengthening the dealer/distributors network. The manufacturers are also concentrated to develop end-to-end service to boost adoption of mechanization and tractors in agriculture.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2015 and five-year forecasts of market growth Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends Identifying opportunity spaces across segments Supply & demand side trend and analysis Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern Insights on the growth potential of the market Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted – Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology 1.2 Scope of the Study 1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary 3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers 3.1.1 Growing access to subsidies and credits for Farm Machinery in Asia 3.1.2 Push for agriculture mechanization from policy makers 3.1.3 Focus to increase cropping intensity 3.1.4 Dwindling agriculture laborers due to Urbanization 3.2 Restraints 3.2.1 Diminishing area under agriculture 3.2.2 Increased number of fragmented landholding in Asia 3.2.2 Consolidating farmland under contract farming & co-operatives 3.3 Opportunities 3.3.1 Growing emphasis on Precision farming 3.3.2 Hill Agriculture 3.3.3 Gender friendly tools and Equipment 3.3.4 Crop Specific Package of machines 3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers 3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers 3.4.3 Degree of Competition 3.4.4 Threat of Substitution 3.4.5 Threat of new entrants 3.5 Future Trends in the Industry 3.6 Value Chain Analysis 3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations 3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Types 4.1.1 Utility Tractors 4.1.2 Row crop tractors 4.1.3 Garden Tractor 4.1.4 Orchard Tractor 4.1.4 Rotary Tillers 4.1.5 Others 4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power 4.2.1 Below 40 HP 4.2.2 40 HP-100 HP 4.2.3 Above 100 HP 4.3 Market Share, By Wheel Type 4.3.1 Two Wheel 4.3.2 Four Wheel

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis 5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players 5.3 Investment and Development Prospects 5.3.1 Investment in past five years 5.3.2 Investment Opportunities 5.4 Competition Pattern 5.4.1 Concentration Ratio 5.4.2 Industry Competition 5.5 Price Trend Analysis 5.5.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices 5.5.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AGCO Corp. 6.2 Claas KGaA mbH 6.3 CNH Industrial N.V 6.4 Deere and Company 6.5 Deutz-Fahr 6.6 Escorts Limited 6.7 Kubota Corporation 6.8 Kuhn Group 6.9 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. 6.10 Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. 6.11 Yanmar Company Limited For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4713v

