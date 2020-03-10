20:54 | 10.03.2020



MFG Chemical Names Jonathan O ’Dwyer VP Commercial Operations



MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, announces that Dr. Jonathan O’Dwyer has joined the company as VP Commercial Operations. Jonathan will be responsible for all commercial operations including marketing, sales, and product management, and be part of the senior management team.

This press release features multimedia.

Jonathan comes to MFG Chemical after a successful 15 year career with Albemarle, serving as Senior Global Director of the bromine and bromine derivatives business, and prior to that, as Global General Manager, Energy Solutions, focused on Albemarle’s high-growth bromine businesses such as oilfield, water treatment, and other markets.

Jonathan received his B.S. Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisiana, and his PhD in Chemical Engineering from Texas A & M University. Jonathan also earned an AMA Certification in Finance and Accounting.

MFG Chemical President & CEO Paul Turgeon stated, “Jonathan is an extraordinary executive who is well-prepared to play a pivotal role in the future success of our customers and the continued growth of MFG Chemical.”

Jonathan O’Dwyer added,” I am honored and excited to be a part of this outstanding MFG Chemical team. I look forward to meeting and exceeding our customers’ custom chemical manufacturing needs within MFG Chemical’s culture of complete plant safety and total customer confidentiality.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets The Company is headquartered in Dalton, GA, and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers In addition, the company recently received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

